Metabolize Unveils Groundbreaking Weight Reduction Metabolite, with Breakthrough Findings Published in Nature

The newly published research highlights N-acetyltaurine's (NAT) potential for significant weight loss through appetite suppression. Metabolize is advancing NAT as a nutraceutical under the FDA's "New Dietary Ingredient" designation, offering an effective oral solution.

DOVER, Del., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolize, a breakthrough solution to naturally address obesity, is excited to announce the publication of groundbreaking findings on their newly licensed metabolite, N-acetyltaurine (NAT), in Nature. The publication lends further validation to the promise of Metabolize's N-acetyltaurine compound and is poised to be the first effective, affordable, oral alternative or a complimentary option to weight-loss drugs without side effects.

N-acetyltaurine: An accessible tool for weight management

The N-acetyltaurine (NAT) compound, has garnered attention for its potential to revolutionize weight management. NAT levels are dynamically regulated by various factors, including endurance exercise, dietary taurine supplementation, and alcohol consumption. The recent study demonstrates that administering NAT to obese wild-type mice leads to a reduction in food intake and significant weight loss. This effect is specifically mediated through the GFRAL receptor in the brainstem, which plays a crucial role in appetite suppression.

Unlike other weight-loss pathways, such as those involving GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozempic, NAT binds to distinct receptors in the brain, without affecting the pleasure centers associated with anhedonia (lack of pleasure). This characteristic makes NAT a promising candidate for individuals seeking effective weight loss solutions without the undesirable side effects associated with current treatments.

How Metabolize is Bringing NAT to the Market with Oral Delivery

One of the most significant advancements with NAT is its oral bioavailability. Unlike other weight management solutions that require injections, NAT can be taken orally, making it a more convenient and accessible option for users. This advancement marks a revolutionary shift in how weight management supplements are administered, offering ease of use and enhancing patient compliance.

Metabolize is committed to bringing NAT to market as quickly as possible. The company is developing NAT as a nutraceutical under the FDA's "New Dietary Ingredient" designation, ensuring that it meets rigorous safety and efficiency standards. With its ability to reduce appetite and promote weight loss through a novel receptor pathway, NAT represents a significant advancement in the field of weight management.

"The impact and mission of Metabolize is a monumental one - making effective weight loss side-effect free, and accessible based on both cost and delivery method," said Morris Laster, CEO of Metabolize. "While we still have milestones to achieve in making that mission a reality, the fact that we now have a gold standard study published in Nature validating our ability to achieve these incredible results constitutes an ideal start and helps provide the momentum we need as we push to fast track our offering to countless individuals suffering from obesity and its related conditions."

About Metabolize:

Metabolize is a new natural, side-effect-free, and affordable solution to effectively address obesity, manage glucose levels, and tap into anti-ageing benefits. The offering constitutes a more affordable alternative to GLP-1 drugs without side effects and can be used to augment the weight loss of GLP-1 users by utilizing different pathways. Metabolize harnesses the power of metabolite discoveries by renowned Stanford Professor Jonathan Long, who has already earned recognition in top publications such as Nature and Cell Metabolism. Currently, the company is in the process of generating data to apply for the FDA "New Dietary Ingredient" classification.

