MicronJet™ Continues Its Journey to Become the Gold Standard in Intradermal Delivery

NanoPass Technologies expands global reach with four new distribution agreements across Singapore, Mexico, Colombia, and Australia, reinforcing its leadership in precision, comfort, and control

NES ZIONA, Israel, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoPass Technologies Ltd., a pioneer in MEMS Technology (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) based intradermal delivery, announced the signing of four new distribution agreements, expanding its commercial presence into four new markets - Singapore, Mexico, Colombia and Australia.

Precise injection to the periorbital area with MicronJet(TM)

With these additions, NanoPass now operates in over 30 countries, joining 28 channels established in the past year across various markets including the United States, Canada, Italy, France, Spain and the UK. This growth underscores NanoPass's mission to make MicronJet™ the global gold standard for intradermal delivery, integrating comfort, control, and scientific precision across aesthetic and medical applications.

While aesthetics drives near-term growth, NanoPass continues advancing its deep-tech mission in vaccines, local anesthesia, immunotherapy, and ocular applications, paving the way for sustainable, virtually pain and bruise free medical delivery systems built its proprietary nanotech-based MicronJet™ platform. These days, the company is participating in major clinical studies with leading pharmaceutical companies in cutting edge vaccines, immunotherapy and cell therapy indications for major diseases.

The MicronJet™ platform replaces conventional stainless-steel needles with silicon-crystal delivery pyramids measuring less than 1 mm in length. Backed by over 70 clinical studies and regulatory approvals in major markets, including the U.S. FDA, EU CE, Health Canada, Korea KFDA, Brazil Anvisa, and China NMPA, MicronJet™ enables the safe and accurate delivery of a wide range of aesthetic, dermatologic, and therapeutic formulations.

The company's product line includes two models: MicronJet™ 600 (0.6 mm) for skin rejuvenation, scars revision, pigmentation, hyperhidrosis and local anesthesia, and the newly launched MicronJet™ 800 (0.8 mm), optimized for high-viscosity formulations and hair restoration treatments.

"This expansion marks another milestone in NanoPass's transformation from a deep-tech innovator into a truly global commercial organization," said Daniel Levitats, CEO of NanoPass Technologies. "Our goal is to make MicronJet™ the universal gold standard for intradermal delivery across aesthetics, vaccines, and advanced therapeutics by combining MEMS technology precision with unmatched patient comfort."

"We witness tremendous momentum from both partners and clinicians worldwide," added Tal Shlezinger, VP Sales & Marketing. "MicronJet™ brings physicians a proven, evidence-backed solution that enhances both clinical results and the patient experience."

