Microsoft Selects TeraSky for Strategic Partnership

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraSky, a global Innovative Digital Solutions and Cloud Services Provider, announced their new strategic partnership with Microsoft to advance Azure Public Cloud computing platform with Generative AI. The companies will leverage their respective strengths to help customers maximize the impact of migrating to Microsoft Azure and integrating Generative AI.

TeraSky supports all scales of businesses with challenges related to infrastructure, cloud-native, generative AI, platform engineering, and DevOps. The company's unmatched expertise and proven experience guarantee successful delivery through well-structured methodologies and frameworks designed by TeraSky's experts to provide quality support at every stage. The team's dedication to excellence is regularly recognized by technology partners, reflected in numerous top-tier certifications, competencies, and awards.

"This partnership presents a tremendous opportunity to deepen our relationship with Microsoft," shared Ofir Abekasis, CEO of TeraSky. "Microsoft and TeraSky share a common vision for the future that is based on innovation and exceptional customer service. By combining our expertise, mastery and dedication in digital transformation, cloud-native technologies, Generative AI and data analytics, we can empower businesses to achieve greater success. We look forward to expanding our reach while delivering unparalleled value across Microsoft's diverse markets."

"TeraSky stands out in the Israeli market," stated Maggie Sorek, VP Partners at Microsoft Israel, "Their track record of success is directly tied to their deep technological expertise and challenger approach, working closely with the market's most forward-thinking customers, alongside their unwavering commitment to customer success. We are confident the partnership will provide the value needed to deliver best-in-class solutions to a broader range of industries, steering our mutual customers through the transformative AI revolution."

