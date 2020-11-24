Mifold Hifold® the Fit-And-Fold™ Highback Booster Named in Time's list of 100 Best Inventions of 2020

RA'ANANA, Israel, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carfoldio Ltd., the company that invented the mifold range of grab-and-go car booster seats, announced that the hifold fit-and-fold highback booster has been honored in Time's list of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020.

The mifold hifold fit-and-fold highback booster, the world's most adjustable and portable car booster seat, was today named in Time's annual list of the 100 Best Inventions that are making the world better and smarter. Carfoldio Ltd., the company that invented the mifold range of booster seats, announced that hifold has been honored in Time's list of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020. hifold proudly adds this TIME award to its collection of prestigious innovation, design and consumer awards.

According to Time, hifold is "Designed for kids from 33 to 100 lb., the Transformer-like device has adjustable head, torso and seat panels, and collapses to roughly the size of a backpack, for easy toting. 'The world today is going through a personal transportation revolution," says Jon Sumroy, mifold CEO and Inventor "It's time that booster seats caught up.'"

mifold hifold is the world's most compact, portable and adjustable highback booster. Its unique Multi-Fit™ technology can be adjusted to 243 individual settings, offering ultimate seatbelt fit and comfort for children of all sizes from 33-100 lbs. and 36-59 inches. The unique Multi-Fold™ system quickly folds down to a compact and convenient size for storage, travel, carpooling and more. It is lightweight and includes a convenient carry strap. hifold proudly adds this TIME award to its collection of prestigious international innovation, design and consumer awards.

For the 2020 list, TIME solicited nominations from its editors and correspondents around the world and through an online application process. Submissions were evaluated originality, effectiveness, ambition and impact.

About Carfoldio Ltd.:

Carfoldio Ltd. was founded in 2013 by father of four, Jon Sumroy: his own children were being driven around by other people and he wanted a compact and portable booster seat that was small enough to store is a child's school bag. The company launched the original mifold grab-and-go booster in 2016 following an Indiegogo campaign that is still the most successful crowdfunding campaign ever, for a juvenile product.

mifold seats have won dozens of innovation, design and parenting awards including the prestigious NASA Tech Briefs Award, The European Product Design Award, a JPMA Innovation Awards, A'Design Award, IDA Gold Winner, the German Design Award and Moms Choice, National Parenting Center, Family Choice and Eco Excellence Awards.

Carfoldio has closed investment rounds led by JamJar Investments, the venture fund run by the Innocent Drinks co-founders in London, UK (www.mifold.com/jamjar). And by SweetCapital, the King.com (Candy Crush) founders' venture capital fund (www.mifold.com/sweetcapital).

Find out more about Carfoldio Ltd. at www.mifold.com.

Find out more about the award winning mifold hifold™ at www.mifold.com/hifold.

