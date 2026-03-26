Milagro and BRSi Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Surgical Coding Automation and Denial Prevention

HOUSTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milagro, a leader in autonomous surgical coding and denial prevention technology, announces a strategic collaboration with BRSi, a nationally recognized leader in healthcare revenue cycle management.

The collaboration brings together BRSi's deep expertise in revenue cycle management and coding services with Milagro's advanced AI-powered automation platform, designed specifically to address surgical coding complexity and authorization mismatches.

"This powerhouse collaboration with Milagro expands our ability to deliver innovative solutions to healthcare organizations," said Ann Migliaccio, Vice President, Chief Growth Officer at BRSi. "By combining our revenue cycle expertise with Milagro's AI-powered coding automation and denial mismatch detection, we can help hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASC) improve revenue cycle performance."

Together, this partnership offers healthcare systems a flexible model that combines expert-led services with next-generation AI automation. Drawing on 40+ years of combined healthcare revenue cycle experience, coupled with an AI-driven compliant platform, the team looks to make inroads with hospitals nationwide, cutting denials from 18%–26% while implementing long term prevention strategies.

Elevating Revenue Cycle Performance for Hospitals and ASCs

Milagro and BRSi are working together with hospital and ASC clients providing:

Surgical coding automation covering up to 85% of cases, with 95% accuracy

covering up to 85% of cases, with 95% accuracy Denial prevention through mismatch detection , proactively identifying discrepancies between authorized and performed procedures

, proactively identifying discrepancies between authorized and performed procedures Revenue protection , with an average impact of approximately $4M per 10,000 surgical cases

, with an average impact of approximately $4M per 10,000 surgical cases Accelerated claims processing , enabling faster reimbursement cycles

, enabling faster reimbursement cycles Operational efficiency, allowing coding teams to focus on high-value strategic tasks

Our platforms are EHR-agnostic and integrate seamlessly with existing EHR and RCM systems, enabling rapid deployment without disrupting current workflows.

Milagro's autonomous AI technology enhances their services by introducing automation, consistency, and real-time mismatch detection at scale.

"Surgical coding remains one of the most complex and error-prone areas of the revenue cycle", said Amit May-Dan, CEO and Co-Founder at Milagro. "By combining BRSi's operational expertise with Milagro's autonomous coding technology, we're helping healthcare organizations prevent coding mismatches before they become denials and recover millions in revenue."

About Milagro

Established in 2020 by a team of leading medical data experts, Milagro is dedicated to simplifying medical coding and streamlining coding operations. Milagro is leading the change in autonomous medical coding with cutting-edge technology that automates coding processes. For more information about Milagro, please visit www.milagroai.com

About BRSi

BRSi, L.P. (Benefit Recovery Solutions International), is a leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services, specializing in insurance identification (discovery) and verification, third-party billing, A/R optimization, and end to end denials management. With over 33 years of support to the healthcare industry, BRS has developed proprietary technology built on healthcare regulatory requirements, coding and billing standards, and industry best practices. For more information about BRSi, please visit www.BRSi.ai

Contact:

BRSi

Email : [email protected]

Web: www.BRSi.ai

Milagro

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.milagroai.com

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SOURCE Milagro; BRSi