Model9 Appoints Eduardo Ciliendo, former Director of Worldwide Sales for IBM Z, as VP Worldwide Technology and Strategy

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Model9, a leader in cloud data management for mainframe, announces that Eduardo Ciliendo, former Director of Worldwide Sales for IBM Z, has been appointed VP Worldwide Technology and Strategy.

Eduardo will lead technology and strategy by connecting our product development to the evolving needs of enterprise companies relying on the mainframe and looking to adopt a hybrid cloud environment. Eduardo will drive and accelerate Model9's growth based on his extensive experience developing and selling IBM Z products and his ability to connect the business and technology spheres.

Prior to joining Model9, Eduardo was the Director of worldwide Sales for IBM Z. Eduardo also held positions as the worldwide Product Manager for IBM Z as well as leading the IBM Z, LinuxONE, and High Secure Blockchain business in Asia-Pacific. Outside of IBM, Eduardo served as a director at Swiss Reinsurance Ltd, leading the Enterprise Compute Services department responsible for the central IT services of the world's largest reinsurance company.

"Eduardo is a proven voice in the mainframe market who understands the needs of enterprise customers," said Gil Peleg, Model9's Founder and CEO. "Eduardo's experience connecting technology to customer success will allow Model9 to continue to develop our core cloud data management products for the mainframe market. He will also play a critical role as we expand our solutions for protecting companies from ransomware and making mainframe data available for AI/ML and analytics applications in the cloud."

"I am very excited to meet the new and inspiring challenges of this role with Model9," said Eduardo Ciliendo. "Modernization is a high priority for mainframe companies, and I'm ready to bring Model9's game changing solutions to the market.

The shift from managing mainframe data with legacy tape/VTL environments to cloud object storage is long overdue. Unlocking the huge potential of enterprise mainframe data to deliver value in the cloud is a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. I'm excited to be a part of this winning team as it strives to achieve its mission in 2022 and beyond."

Model9 modernizes mainframe data management and business intelligence in enterprises to help them democratize data and accelerate the adoption of hybrid cloud technologies. Its patented software-only technology securely delivers mainframe data to any cloud data lakehouse, and standard APIs enable sharing data with advanced AI and analytics platforms. Additional benefits of adopting the Model9 solution is the elimination of costly and complex legacy storage (tapes and VTLs), improved data management performance in the cloud, and accelerated cloud adoption without having to perform risky, costly, and large-scale application migration projects.

Model9 is trusted by the world's leading financial institutions, government agencies, and healthcare and retail companies. Model9 is an AWS Technology Partner and Azure IP co-sell partner as well as an IBM Business Partner. http://www.model9.io

