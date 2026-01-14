Monogoto Receives 2025 IoT Platforms Leadership Award from IoT Evolution World

"We're building connectivity for a software-defined world, where networks are intelligent, adaptive, and secure by design," said Itamar Kunik, co-founder and CEO of Monogoto. "This is about giving devices the autonomy to connect, adapt, and operate globally without friction. As IoT systems become more distributed and AI-driven, connectivity has to keep up. We're proud to be recognized by IoT Evolution World as we continue pushing the boundaries of what connectivity can do."

Monogoto's Software-Defined Connectivity Platform redefines how enterprises build and operate connected systems by treating connectivity as software first, not just infrastructure. The platform unifies private, public, and satellite connectivity with zero-trust security, programmable APIs, and developer-first tools. Designed for intelligent, distributed IoT environments, it empowers customers to deploy secure, scalable connectivity globally with real-time visibility, automation, and performance built for the AI era.

"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution IoT Platforms Leadership Award reflect innovation driving the fast-growing Internet of Things marketplace. It is my honor to congratulate Monogoto for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving industry," said Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World.

"It is my pleasure to recognize Monogoto Software-Defined Connectivity Platform, an innovative solution that earned Monogoto the 2025 IoT Evolution IoT Platforms Leadership Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to seeing more innovation from Monogoto in the future."

About Monogoto

Monogoto is a cloud-based connectivity provider offering secure, programmable, and global cellular connectivity for IoT, Private LTE, and 5G applications. Built on a zero-trust architecture and API-first design, Monogoto enables developers and enterprises to provision, control, and scale connectivity like software — across public networks, private infrastructure, and satellite links. With presence in 200+ countries, Monogoto powers next-generation applications across FinTech, supply chain & logistics, smart utilities, manufacturing, agriculture and more.

Learn more at www.monogoto.io

About Crossfire Media



Crossfire Media, co-publishers of IoT Evolution, is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

