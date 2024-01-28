mPrest Selected as DERMS Provider for Doral Energy

mPrest and Doral Energy announce a teaming agreement

mPrest's mDERMS platform enables Doral Energy to optimize its distributed clean energy generation and trading, both as a Virtual Power Plant (VPP) as well as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) and an Energy Supplier.

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Jan. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- mPrest, a leading developer and provider of dynamic grid aware, as well as Behind the Meter, Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS) has been chosen by Doral Energy, a leading global company in the field of renewable energy, as its DERMS platform for the purpose of managing and optimizing its distributed solar and storage assets profits.

Doral Energy is a developer and owner of hundreds of profitable renewable energy projects and an energy supplier to leading corporations. Doral Energy is licensed as an IPP and VPP. As such, it requires a sophisticated platform that will enable the company to forecast and optimize its load, storage, and generation, as well as optimize its profits in trading with the energy market, and its corporate customers.

Doral's advanced integration of solar energy and storage technologies provides a sustainable and efficient way to meet the growing demand for clean energy, and at the same time, play a crucial role in enhancing grid stability and resilience.

"mPrest's DERMS was designed as a dynamic grid-aware enterprise DERMS for Distribution Network Operators and Distribution System Operators," said Natan Barak, mPrest's CEO. "After gaining global recognition in the DNO/DSO world, we expanded our mDERMS capabilities to cover Behind the Meter edge requirements, critical to VPPs and aggregators as well. We are therefore honored to partner with Doral Energy, in optimizing their energy trading profits".

"Doral is committed to a cleaner and sustainable future. Our solar and storage VPPs represent a significant milestone in our journey towards a greener world and the goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2030. By combining solar energy and cutting-edge storage technologies, we are not only optimizing energy production but also contributing to grid stability and resiliency," said Shay Dolev, the Head of Energy Commerce at Doral.

"Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) play a critical role in our modern world. Extending our centralized distribution focused DERMS to also act as an edge DERMS is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation in the energy sector," said Ron Halpern, mPrest Chief Commercial Officer.

About mPrest: Empower Digital Transformation. Now.

Leveraging its unparalleled experience and expertise in real-time mission-critical command and control software, mPrest has developed the world-leading distributed asset orchestration and optimization software. mPrest's micro-services based, real-time orchestration and optimization platform brings the power of AI and IoT to the digital transformation of the energy and other industrial IOT markets. mPrest's applications suite, including Distributed Energy Resources Management Systems (DERMS) and Asset Health Management (AHM) are deployed on premise or in the cloud in record time in the most forward-looking and efficient organizations worldwide, including some of the world's largest energy companies. mPrest's vendor-agnostic product suite interfaces with millions of sensors, devices, machines, assets, subsystems, IT and OT applications, creating a system of systems that provides end-to-end visibility and control over complex and distributed operations. Visit us at www.mprest.com.

About Doral:

Doral Group is a global leader in renewable energy, operating since 2007.

The company holds hundreds of profitable solar projects and is currently building hundreds of additional megawatts with 2.3 gigawatt-hours of storage facilities. Doral operates in Israel, Europe, and the United States and currently has a backlog of projects of approximately 15.2 gigawatts (DC) and 12.3 gigawatt hours of storage worldwide.

The company is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and is part of the Tel Aviv-125 index.

