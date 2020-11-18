MTS Announces 2020 Second quarter Financial Results

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. and RA'ANANA, Israel, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) (Nasdaq Capital Market: MTSL), a global provider of telecommunications expense management (TEM), call accounting and contact centre software, today released its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

The Company recorded revenues of $948,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $1,317,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Net loss from continuing operation, including one-time non-cash impairment charges of $617,000, amounted to $628,000 or $0.11 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared with a net loss from continuing operation of $76,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2019. On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), the Company incurred a net loss of $4,000 or $0.00 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared with a net loss of $65,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2019.

The Company recorded revenues of $2.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared with $2.6 million for the comparable period in 2019. Net loss from continuing operation, including one-time, non-cash impairment charges of $617,000 amounted to $660,000, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared with a net loss from continuing operation of $206,000, or $0.04 per diluted share for the comparable period in 2019. On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), the Company posted a net loss of $29,000, or $0.01 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared with a net loss of $183,000, or $0.03 per diluted share for the comparable period in 2019.

During 2018 an institutional investor invested, $1.5 million in a newly-created class of convertible preferred shares and $0.2 million in ordinary shares of the Company. During 2020 and 2019, the institutional investor partially exercised its greenshoe option and purchased additional $1.5 million of the convertible preferred shares, which are convertible into ordinary shares on a one for one basis.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Roy Hess, Chief Executive Officer of MTS, said, "Our results in 2020 reflect the efficiency plan we implemented during 2019 in order to adjust our operating expenses attributable to the declining sales and to improve our operating margins. Excluding the impact of the one-time non-cash impairment charges, our net loss for the quarter was $4,000 on a non-GAAP basis In June 2019, we introduced Omnis - Contact Center Software with "Out-Of-The-Box" capabilities and open channel architecture. We have begun to see initial revenues from this new product, whose introduction has been hampered by the constraints arising from the spread of COVID-19. As previously reported, we are also continuing our efforts to find a suitable M&A candidate for our company which will enhance shareholder value."

About MTS

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) is focused on innovative products and services for enterprises in the area of telecom expense management (TEM), call accounting and contact center software. Headquartered in Israel, MTS markets its solutions through wholly-owned subsidiaries in Israel, the U.S and Hong Kong, as well as through distribution channels. For more information please visit the MTS web site: www.mtsint.com.

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, its ability to continue to operate as a going concern, its ability to continue to meet NASDAQ continued listing requirements, customer acceptance of new products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company and its competitors, risk of operations in Israel, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Ofira Bar

CFO

Tel: +972-9-7777-540

Email: [email protected]



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands





June 30,

December, 31



2020

2019



(Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS

















CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,210

$ 1,732 Restricted cash

431

1,464 Trade receivables

414

499 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

221

236 Assets of discontinued operations

178

172









Total current assets

3,454

4,103









SEVERANCE PAY FUND

350

653









PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

49

62









GOODWILL

2,608

3,225









Total assets

$ 6,461

$ 8,043

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

















June 30,

December 31,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)

(Audited)









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 110

$ 149 Deferred revenues

1,020

962 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,202

2,317 Liabilities of discontinued operations

488

516









Total current liabilities

2,820

3,944









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Accrued severance pay

417

831 Deferred tax liability

55

163









Total long-term liabilities

472

994









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Share capital -







Ordinary shares

37

30 Preferred Shares

15

16 Additional paid-in capital

31,354

30,635 Treasury shares at cost

(29)

(29) Accumulated deficit

(28,208)

(27,547)









Total shareholders' equity

3,169

3,105









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,461

$ 8,043

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)





Six months ended

Three months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019



Unaudited Revenues:















Services

$ 1,815

$ 2,258

$ 913

$ 1,120 Product sales

288

342

35

197

















Total revenues

2,103

2,600

948

1,317

















Cost of revenues:















Services

693

785

321

393 Product sales

173

196

80

98

















Total cost of revenues

866

981

401

491

















Gross profit

1,237

1,619

547

826

















Operating expenses:















Research and development

-

268

-

135 Selling and marketing

459

553

194

267 General and administrative

937

978

482

484 Goodwill impairment

617

-

617

-

















Total operating expenses

2,013

1,799

1,293

886

















Operating loss

(776)

(180)

(746)

(60) Financial income (expenses), net

8

(25)

10

(15)

















Loss before taxes on income

(768)

(205)

(736)

(75) Taxes on income (tax benefit), net

(108)

1

(108)

1

















Net loss from continuing operations

(660)

(206)

(628)

(76) Loss from discontinued operations

(1)

(14)

(13)

(16) Net loss

$ (661)

$ (220)

$ (641)

$ (92)

















Net loss per share:















Basic and diluted net loss per share from continuing

operations

$ (0.12)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.11)

$ ( 0.02) Basic and diluted net loss per share from discontinued

operations

(0.00)

(0.00)

(0.00)

( 0.00) Basic and dilutednet loss per share

$ (0.12)

$ (0.04)

$ ( 0.11)

$ ( 0.02) Weighted average number of shares used in computing

basic and diluted net loss per share

5,645,400

4,698,440

5,669,621

4,783,115

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

















Six months ended

June 30,

Three months ended

June 30,





2020

2019

2020

2019









Unaudited























GAAP net loss from continuing operations

(660)

(206)

(628)

(76)

Stock-based compensation expenses

14

13

7

6

Intangible assets amortization, net of tax effects

-

10

-

5

Goodwill impairment, net of tax effect

617

-

617

-





















Non-GAAP net loss

$ (29)

$ ( 183)

$ (4)

$ ( 65)





















Net loss per share:





































GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share

$ (0.12)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.02)

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share

$ (0.01)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.01)



Weighted average number of shares used in computing

non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share

5,645,400

4,698,440

5,669,621

4,783,115



