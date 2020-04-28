My Size Releases OneClick™ Feature for BoxSize Application; Breakthrough Feature Measures Packages with a Single Motion

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc . (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced that it has released its new OneClick™ feature for the BoxSize application. Instead of taking three separate measurements, the OneClick™ feature allows the user to easily and quickly measure height, width, and depth in a single motion.

BoxSize is an intuitive measurement app and management tool for the delivery services industry. Companies use the app to accurately measure packages, track their distribution, and optimize deliveries based on real-time logistic data. The app uses unique advanced technology to measure the packages and includes barcode scanning, geolocation tagging and delivery scheduling options.

Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of My Size, commented, "We have received extremely positive feedback to date on the BoxSize app from our customers and partners. Nevertheless, I'm especially pleased to announce we successfully developed this breakthrough OneClick™ feature, which represents a significant leap forward in terms of speed, convenience and ease of use. Specifically, the new BoxSize OneClick™ feature allows users to measure a package in a single motion. It's much faster than measuring with a ruler, more intuitive than our earlier version, and no calibration is required in order to use the app."

BoxSize provides large, global enterprises a significant value proposition by streamlining the delivery management system through accurate parcel measurement, resulting in improved operational efficiency and reduced operating expenses. BoxSize is an approved partner for both Honeywell's and Zebra's Global Vendor Program and is fully compatible with many of their mobile devices.

"As consumer demand for the delivery of time-sensitive goods increases, we look forward to rapidly increasing our market penetration," concluded Mr. Luzon.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Please click here for a demonstration of how BoxSize provides a full sizing solution for the logistic industry.

Please click here to download BoxSize for iOS.

Please click here to download BoxSize for Android.

