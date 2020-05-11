My Size to Launch Contactless Shopping Solution on MySizeID App for In-Store Retail Purchases

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc . (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced that it has developed a contactless shopping feature for MySizeID application. By using the MySizeID app on their smartphone in-store, customers can find their right size in an article of clothing by scanning a QR code or a barcode. Customers can also make a purchase through the MySizeID app completely free of contact.

The MySizeID app is a turnkey solution that helps any merchant's customers choose the appropriate apparel size for that specific brand, based on the shopper's real measurements. My Size's innovative technology enables consumers to measure themselves using their smartphone and then be matched with a brand-specific apparel item in their size.

Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of My Size, commented, "These are unprecedented times, and the coronavirus is making touch-free shopping a necessity. We believe there will be a long-lasting shift in consumers' shopping behavior once the quarantine restrictions are lifted and consumers are allowed to shop in stores again. One of those shopping behaviors will be contactless transactions, as consumers will try to restrict what they touch in stores. As more and more retailers open their stores back up, they will need new technology solutions in order to coax shoppers back to into their stores. We believe that integrating MySizeID app into the retailer's platform will solve many of the difficulties that consumers and retailers face. By downloading the MySizeID app on their smartphones, consumers can safely measure themselves, find their right size and even make a purchase through the app, offering a true streamlined contactless experience. This provides another layer of safety not only for the consumer but for the store associates. We look forward to launching this feature in-store with our retail customers."

For the latest news coverage, please follow the Company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Please click here for a demonstration of how MySizeID provides a full sizing solution for the retail industry.

Register here for a one-month free trial of MySizeID solution for your online store.

Please click here to download MySizeID for iOS.

Please click here to download MySizeID for Android.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in the press release include, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans to establish a joint venture. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

U.S. Press Contact:

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

IR Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 212-671-1020

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE My Size Inc.