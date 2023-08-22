myElla (aka: Marktrix) Wins Bronze Stevie International Business Award for "Tech Startup of the Year"

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- myElla, the world's first autonomous Virtual Marketing Agent (VMA) for SMB's, is thrilled to announce its recent achievement of the prestigious Stevie IBA Bronze Award in the "Tech Startup of the Year" category.

As a company committed to helping SMB's accelerate growth through the power of AI, myElla empowers businesses with expert-level skills, at platform-level cost & speed, and this recognition stands as a testament to myElla's dedication to innovation, excellence, and the outstanding collective performance of its team.

Naama Manova-Twito, Co-Founder & CEO of myElla (aka: Marktrix)

At its core, myElla is committed to reshaping the landscape of marketing with the power of AI. Anchored by its groundbreaking AI-Based Virtual Marketing Agent, myElla introduces a paradigm shift in the way businesses approach marketing strategy. By seamlessly handling critical aspects such as market research, content creation, trend analysis, and real-time insights, myElla serves as a catalyst for business growth.

"This award underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of generative AI," commented Naama Manova-Twito, Co-Founder & CEO of myElla. "Our vision has always been to provide businesses with a revolutionary tool, as close as possible to having a skilled marketing manager on their team. This achievement fuels our determination to continually innovate and harness AI's potential for the benefit of SMB's."

For small and medium-sized businesses, myElla plays a role that goes beyond technology — it becomes an invaluable asset. By delegating intricate marketing tasks to myElla, businesses can concentrate their efforts on core operations, leading to improved efficiency and better results. This approach reduces their dependency on costly marketing resources, while enhancing their confidence and skills in independently fostering business growth.

"Our commitment remains steadfast as we continue to redefine marketing through innovation," added Naama Manova-Twito. "This recognition truly belongs to our incredible team, our valued clients, trusted partners, and forward-looking investors. As we celebrate this milestone, we are more motivated than ever to leverage technology for the betterment of businesses worldwide."

For further insights into myElla and to try out the platform's capabilities, please visit myElla.ai.

About myElla: myElla (aka: Marktrix), is a leading AI-Based Virtual Marketing Agent committed to empowering businesses through data-driven insights, content creation, and real-time marketing management. With an unwavering dedication to innovation, myElla continues to redefine the marketing landscape by harnessing the power of AI technology, on its mission to empower every business with great marketing to successfully grow.

