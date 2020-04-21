MyndYou Raises $4 Million to Provide Virtual Care Technology for Isolated Older Adults

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MyndYou, a technology that measures changes in "cognitive complexity" of humans to detect hospitalization risk, raised its Series A round of financing led by AI Life Sciences, an affiliate of Access Industries, with participation by new investors and previous ones, including Amplifyher Ventures, DayBreak, Impact First Investments and more, and active board member Howard L. Morgan, who led MyndYou's Seed round.

US healthcare providers use MyndYou's AI software and brain-driven analytics to monitor fluctuations in speech and activity patterns and automatically intervene with high-risk patients, ultimately preempting hospitalization. Organizations such as Allscripts have partnered with MyndYou to promote and expand innovative care opportunities with patients who need increased monitoring and engagement.

In the face of COVID-19, MyndYou has been especially active in providing US-based healthcare companies and senior communities a unique solution set that allows them to continue supporting their high-risk clients virtually, while relying on MyndYou's predictive analytics for added insights that can help drive care to the right individuals, at the right time. MyndYou has also been active in the Japanese market, allowing clinicians to remotely monitor and engage with socially isolated older adults.

"There has never been a more critical time to develop technologies that provide aging adults and chronic patients with the real-time care they need," says Avi Naider, President of AI Life Sciences. "We are proud to lead this investment round and support MyndYou as it continues to make an impact on healthcare markets in the US and globally,"

This Series A financing will be used to fund MyndYou's continued scaling within the US market and advancements in data science and product development to support this growth.

"Our activity in the US market has shown us the increasing need for predictive and automated solutions that help care for high-risk individuals," says Ruth Poliakine Baruchi, CEO and co-founder of MyndYou. "At MyndYou, we have developed the technology to effectively answer these needs, and it's now our responsibility to make it accessible to the US healthcare market. With this investment round, we are prepared to continue scaling this activity and further our impact to improve outcomes, care methods, and quality of life for older adults."

MyndYou developed the first brain-driven, artificial intelligence (AI)-based triaging and case management solution that bridges the gaps of care by empowering healthcare practitioners and providers to remotely engage and intervene with high-risk patients in their homes and communities, at the right time. Through its groundbreaking Cognitive Complexity analysis of speech and day-to-day activity patterns and automated engagement tools, MyndYou detects subtle changes in cognitive functioning to activate care adjustments in care and timely interventions that improve patient engagement, health outcomes, and quality of life. For more information on MyndYou, please visit www.myndyou.com .

