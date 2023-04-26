MySize to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Tech Expo on April 27, 2023 in New York City

Live webcast available for viewing at 1:00 PM ET here: LINK

AIRPORT CITY, Israel , April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize , Inc. (Nasdaq: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) ("MySize" or the "Company"), a provider of AI-driven solutions for fashion and retail that drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients and an omnichannel e-commerce company, today announced its CEO & Founder, Ronen Luzon, will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Tech Expo on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on Track 2: Park Hub West, at Convene 101 Park Avenue, New York City.

Investors may view the presentation live at the following link: PRESENTATION. A recording of the webcast will remain available on the investor relations section of MySize's website.

Mr. Luzon will provide insights into the latest developments at the Company including:

2022 revenue growth to $4.5 million , a 3304% increase over 2021

, a 3304% increase over 2021 Following a Q4 2022 revenue of $2.5 million , a strong indication that revenues may double in 2023

, a strong indication that revenues may double in 2023 MySize's suite of AI-driven SaaS digital apparel sizing technologies adopted by a growing number of global fashion brands

Company's product suite reduces returns, improves brand/retailer economics, enhances consumer experience, and reduces carbon footprint and waste

Investors attending the conference may request a 1x1 meeting with management through the Ladenburg portal.

The Ladenburg Tech Expo 2023

The 2023 Expo will feature presentations from the managements of over 40 public and private technology companies covering media and content-tech; software and service-tech; and hardware and defend-tech. The format will include three presentation tracks with breakfast, buffet lunch, and all-day refreshments, plus one-on-one meetings. In addition, a number of companies will be providing live demonstrations of their products and offerings in the ʻLadenburg Expo formatʼ, which will provide an additional opportunity to interact with management teams.

About MySize Inc.

MySize, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) is an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions including MySizeID and recently acquired Naiz Fit to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients. Orgad, its online retailer platform, has expertise in e-commerce, supply chain, and technology operating as a third-party seller on Amazon.com and other sites. MySize recently launched FirstLook Smart Mirror, a mirror-like touch display that provides in-store customers an enhanced shopping experience and contactless checkout. FirstLook Smart Mirror extends MySize's reach into physical stores and is expected to contribute to revenues through unit sales and recurring service fees.

MySize has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about MySize, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com .

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

Please click here for a demonstration of how MySizeID provides a full sizing solution for the retail industry.

To learn more about MySize and for additional information, please visit: our website: www.mysizeid.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the acquisition, expected revenues, and the expected closing of the acquisition. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contacts:

Or Kles, CFO

[email protected]

SOURCE My Size Inc.