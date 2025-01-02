MySize to Showcase Retail AI Innovations at NRF 2025 and CES 2025

Strong Technology Advancements and Strategic Vision for a Bright 2025

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) ("MySize" or the "Company"), a market-leading provider of AI-driven sizing solutions and omnichannel e-commerce platforms, is thrilled to announce its participation in **CES 2025** and **NRF 2025**. The Company will unveil its latest technological advancements that set new industry standards and highlight MySize's position as the dominant innovator in fashion retail technology.

Key Innovations to Be Unveiled at NRF 2025 and CES 2025

Ecomm Technologies – Revolutionizing the Online Shopping Experience

MySize will showcase its AI-powered virtual try-on remade solution, integrated with its proprietary Size Recommendations engine. This breakthrough technology will allow customers to:

✔️ Accurately determine their size for any garment using advanced AI algorithms

✔️ Visualize products on themselves before purchase with unprecedented precision

This unique innovation aims to redefine e-commerce, and its seamless integration with return management platforms is expected to streamline processes for both brands and consumers. True Feedback – Comprehensive Consumer Insights

At NRF 2025, MySize will present its industry-first community app, designed to provide brands with:

✔️ Real-time customer feedback on online and offline shopping experiences

✔️ AI-powered insights into brand perception

✔️ Competitive benchmarking data powered by machine learning

These pioneering insights are designed to empower brands to refine their strategies, improve customer satisfaction, and boost overall performance. Kids AI – Smarter Sizing for Growing Children

MySize will reveal its breakthrough Kids AI solution, which provides precision in size recommendations for children based on proprietary growth pattern algorithms.

✔️ This first-of-its-kind innovation aims to address a critical gap in the children's wear market, helping parents select garments that fit now and remain wearable for longer. Smart Catalogue – Real-Time Data-Driven Size Optimization

The revolutionary Smart Catalogue will be featured as a transformative solution for updating brand size charts and patterns in real-time. Powered by:

✔️ Exclusive user data from MySize's Size Form platform

✔️ Industry-leading market standards derived from comprehensive surveys

This unique innovation is set to transform return rates, enhance customer satisfaction, and optimize garment design. Naiz Fit Connector – An Open Platform for Industry Innovation

MySize will demonstrate the groundbreaking Naiz Fit platform, which facilitates collaboration with advanced technology providers, such as:

✔️ Proprietary AI tools for digital photo shoots to reduce production costs

✔️ Next-generation 3D garment design tools to streamline product development

CEO's Vision: A Brighter 2025

" Our presentations at NRF 2025 and CES 2025 will showcase how MySize's proprietary AI technology is helping to revolutionize fashion retail," said Ronen Luzon, CEO of MySize, Inc.

"Our breakthrough AI algorithms and machine learning capabilities are creating opportunities in the fashion-tech space. These innovations demonstrate MySize's technological leadership and our ability to deliver solutions to the market. As we prepare for a brighter 2025, I'm confident that our advanced AI technologies will not only set new industry standards but also solidify MySize's position as a leader in fashion-tech innovation."

