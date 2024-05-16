Mytonomy Cloud for Healthcare Earns Impressive Scores in KLAS Spotlight Report

Mytonomy Earns an Outstanding Overall Score Among Patient Education Vendors for Providing Modern Healthcare Education through a Cloud-Based Platform

BETHESDA, Md., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mytonomy, a leader in cloud solutions for health education and engagement, was featured in a KLAS Research Emerging Company Spotlight report published in April 2024. Receiving an overall score of 90.5*, Mytonomy Cloud for Healthcare's early data score is above average for vendor solutions in the Patient Education category. In addition, 100% of the Mytonomy clients interviewed said they would buy Mytonomy again, and 100% indicated they have Mytonomy in their long-term plans.

Mytonomy Cloud for Healthcare (2024)

"All interviewed Mytonomy customers are satisfied- and more than 50% are highly satisfied- with the patient education solution, reporting that it successfully drives patient-focused outcomes," said Adam Cherington, lead author, KLAS Research. According to the report, respondents also highlighted their positive implementation experiences, excellence in the content Mytonomy produces, and the easy-to-use video platform that meets the needs of diverse patient populations.

Our collaboration with health systems underscores how effective patient education strategies can enhance provider efficiency and improve patient satisfaction," said Anjali Kataria, CEO & Co-founder of Mytonomy. "Our patient engagement solution, focused on video-based microlearning education and written instruction, offers an engaging alternative to legacy patient education solutions. These previous systems were often designed around inpatient discharge use cases. Today, healthcare starts and ends at home, and providers can prepare patients with Mytonomy for their visit, procedure, and discharge before they even arrive.

The business and clinical value of Mytonomy's video platform was acknowledged by a VP at a health system noting, "Mytonomy's strength is their video platform, quite frankly, because of its ability to deliver and how easy it is for patients to access. Mytonomy creates content in a way that is really consumable by the patient. They address diversity, language, and all kinds of issues with their videos, and that is a real positive."

KLAS Report Reveals Outcomes Expected by Customers

Using data collected from Mytonomy's customers, the following achievements were validated in the Spotlight Report:

Increased patient engagement with assigned education

Patients more prepared for procedures

Improved customer experiences, HCAHPS scores, and NPS

The report also revealed the top reasons Mytonomy was selected vs other vendors:

An innovative patient education approach

Custom content options

Strong data analytics

A solution that is easy to understand and use

"In addition to our advancements in the video format, our attention on usage for driving outcomes presents a new perspective on assessing patient education," said Vinay Bhargava, President and Co-Founder of Mytonomy.

Mytonomy Helps Nurses Do More & Improves Patient Satisfaction

Integrated with Epic at leading health systems, thousands of Mytonomy videos are watched weekly in key service lines such as cardiac surgery, orthopedics, diabetes, and more. Like efforts to automate clinical inbox responses through AI, Mytonomy uses the automated assignment of video education to reduce questions posed to providers. Customers in Orthopedics have reported hiring fewer navigators due to the implementation of Mytonomy. Patients in cardiac surgery demonstrated greater awareness of blood thinner education, with top-box HCAPHS scores increasing.

KLAS customers can read the Mytonomy Cloud for Healthcare 2024: Providing Modern Healthcare Education through a Cloud-Based Platform report. To learn more about Mytonomy, watch our short video.

* Limited Data: n= 15 customer interviews from 11 health systems represented by 6 unique contracts

About Mytonomy

Mytonomy Inc., based in Bethesda, MD, is a leader in enterprise cloud solutions for health engagement and education. Mytonomy creates efficiencies for doctors and nurses by streaming broadcast-quality, evidence-based video and written education to patients and their families so that they can lead healthier, happier lives.

Mytonomy Cloud for Healthcare is fully interoperable with all major EMRs and CRM solutions, covering over 100 conditions with more than 3,000 clinical video episodes, delivered via a single engagement platform spanning the entire patient journey. Mytonomy can rapidly scale across the inpatient and outpatient setting, digitizing the patient journey and helping patients transition from hospital to home. To learn more about Mytonomy, please visit http://www.mytonomy.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at https://klasresearch.com/.

