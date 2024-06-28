Mytonomy Joins the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' PROMs Vendor Program

Mytonomy's Orthopedic Microlearning Video Education Series Combines a Patient-Reported Outcome Measures Tool with Communication Reminders and Seamless Epic Integration

BETHESDA, Md. , June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mytonomy Inc., a leader in cloud solutions for health education and engagement, announced today that the company is a proud participant of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' (AAOS) Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) Vendor Program[1]. The program is designed to offer a rich library of technology vendors and solutions to AAOS members and their orthopedic care teams, supporting them with the collection and analysis of patient outcomes data.

The Mytonomy Cloud for Healthcare platform streams orthopedic patient education video content and provides comprehensive guidance, supporting patients through the entire perioperative journey for joint replacement from initial shared decision-making and HOOS/KOOS assessment to post-operative rehabilitation and recovery at home.

"Joining the AAOS PROMs Vendor Program underscores how effective patient education strategies can enhance the collection of patient-reported outcomes," said Mytonomy President and Co-Founder Vinay Bhargava. "With seamless integration with Epic and other EHR/CRM systems, healthcare systems will also benefit by supporting their Orthopedic Service Lines in scaling their patient volumes by reducing the need to hire additional nurse navigators, increasing efficiency."

Mytonomy Cloud for Healthcare is designed to educate patients undergoing orthopedic surgery to help reduce delays in scheduling surgery, decrease length of stay, and improve surgical outcomes. The content supports patients in recovering at home instead of returning to the hospital and aims to increase overall patient satisfaction. Customer feedback to KLAS Research resulted in a category-leading score, showcasing Mytonomy's expertise in the field.

"Mytonomy's unique approach to patient education leverages its video consumption by patients to drive PROM survey completion," added Vinay Ambekar, executive vice president of engineering and product, Mytonomy. "Our data shows that Medicare-eligible patients watch over 30 minutes of our expert content. More than half of the invited patients log in and watch our content. We are proud that leading health systems have digitized their pre-surgical orthopedic education classes, moving the experience onto the Mytonomy platform, saving time and resources for clinicians."

"Finding the right technology vendor who can help ease the burden of collecting patient-reported outcome data is vital, but often complicated," said Kurt P. Spindler, MD, FAAOS, AAOS PROMs workgroup chair. "We are pleased to welcome Mytonomy into AAOS' circle of featured PROMs vendors and look forward to further assisting and educating AAOS members with the PROMs implementation process."

About Mytonomy

Mytonomy Inc., based in Bethesda, MD, is a leader in enterprise cloud solutions for health engagement and education. Mytonomy creates efficiencies for doctors and nurses by streaming broadcast-quality, evidence-based video and written education to patients and their families so that they can lead healthier, happier lives.

Mytonomy Cloud for Healthcare is fully interoperable with all major EMRs and CRM solutions, covering over 100 conditions with more than 3,000 clinical video episodes, delivered via a single engagement platform spanning the entire patient journey. Mytonomy can rapidly scale across the inpatient and outpatient setting, digitizing the patient journey and helping patients transition from hospital to home. To learn more about Mytonomy, please visit our website.

About the AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, AAOS is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments, and related musculoskeletal health care issues; and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality. Follow the AAOS on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

[1] AAOS does not, directly or indirectly, endorse PROMs Vendor Program companies or any products or services offered by PROMs Vendor Program featured companies.

