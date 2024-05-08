Mytonomy Named Among World's Best Digital Health Companies By Newsweek

BETHESDA, Md., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mytonomy, Inc., a leading enterprise SaaS solution for health education and engagement, has been named to Newsweek's list of The World's Best Digital Health Companies 2024. This prestigious award was presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Mytonomy's platform, used by top health systems, pharma and payors, delivers short form video and written instruction to patients pre and post procedure or clinic visit. The platform leverages the power of consumer-oriented content streaming coupled with intelligent engagement to optimize patient/member education, reduce risk, save time, and lower overall cost of care. Mytonomy clinical education spans the entire patient journey including in-clinic procedures, ambulatory and at-home care.

The World's Best Digital Health Companies 2024 ranking lists the top 400 companies from over 35 different countries. The winners were ranked across seven market segments: Data Analytics, Diagnostics, Health Records, Medical Management, Prevention, Telehealth and Treatment.

The top list is based on three pillars:

Financial Performance: Statista analyzed historical financial data from publicly available sources such as annual reports, company websites, media outlets, and databases. Companies also had the opportunity to submit data using an online application form, accessible via Newsweek.com.

Impact: Statista cooperated with data and market intelligence company HolonIQ to assess a company in different impact dimensions, encompassing factors such as the quality and uniqueness of their product/service, as well as the expertise of their leadership team.

Online Engagement: Statista analyzed traffic data from company websites and apps to assess the engagement of users with their product/service.

"We're proud to be recognized by Newsweek as one of the World's Best Digital Health Companies in 2024, further highlighting the importance of our dynamic health education and engagement platform," said Anjali Kataria, CEO of Mytonomy. "Our technology enables significant efficiencies for healthcare providers and payors, allowing them to stream broadcast-quality, evidence-based video education to patients and their families. This allows patients to take a more active role in managing their health while effectively improving their own outcomes."

About Mytonomy

Mytonomy Inc., based in Bethesda, MD, is a leader in enterprise cloud solutions for health engagement and education. Mytonomy creates efficiencies for doctors and nurses by streaming broadcast-quality, evidence-based video education to patients and their families so that they can lead healthier, happier lives.

Mytonomy's Cloud for Healthcare is fully interoperable with all major EMRs and CRM solutions, covering over 100 conditions with more than 3,000 episodes, all delivered via a single engagement platform spanning the patient journey. Mytonomy can rapidly scale across the inpatient and outpatient setting and help patients transition from hospital to home. To learn more about Mytonomy, please visit http://www.mytonomy.com.

