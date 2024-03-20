Nasdaq Applauds the Launch of Zacks Israel 150 Platform

CHICAGO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasdaq Stock Exchange extends its congratulations to Zacks Investment Research, a premier provider of investment-related data, research, and commentary, on the inauguration of Zacks Israel 150 - https://israel150.zacks.com/ . The platform is dedicated to spotlighting Israeli companies listed on US exchanges, providing them with unparalleled visibility to the global investment community through Zacks' esteemed distribution network.

The newly unveiled Zacks Israel 150 platform showcases over 150 Israeli companies listed on US exchanges, empowering investors worldwide with comprehensive insights and analysis. Anchored by Zacks' seasoned analysts, each profiled company receives a dedicated article disseminated across Zacks' extensive network, spanning Institutional Investor platforms, Retail investor platforms, the Zacks Media Network, and Zacks Social Network. Notable mentions include articles on Else Nutrition and Enlight Renewable Energy, among others.

Additionally, investors will benefit from a quarterly email newsletter containing links to the profiled companies' profiles, reaching Zacks' extensive distribution list of 2 million, including verified, accredited investors, C-level executives, affluent individuals, and high-net-worth investors as well as direct exposure to the list of thousands of verified investors who invest in Israeli equities.

One of the distinguishing features of Zacks Israel 150 is its ability to rank Israeli equities based on various criteria such as annual sales, market cap, assets, exchange, industry, and sectors. This functionality enables investors to efficiently identify companies of interest and access comprehensive information essential for informed investment decisions.

Companies featured on Zacks Israel 150 gain unparalleled visibility within the US investment community through Zacks' renowned distribution platform. Each company's dedicated Focus Profile serves as a centralized repository, offering investors access to annual and quarterly financials, technical charts, Zacks research, analyst coverage, presentations, executives' bios, and additional resources.

About Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research stands as one of the largest providers of independent stock, ETF, and mutual fund research in the United States. Our commitment to independent research has consistently positioned our stock recommendations among the top research firms in the US. Founded on the principle that earnings estimate revisions are a primary force influencing stock prices, Zacks Investment Research has been dedicated to sharing profitable discoveries with investors since 1978. Our renowned Zacks Rank stock-rating system, introduced in 1988, has outperformed the S&P 500, demonstrating an average annual growth rate of +24.5%.

