National Philanthropic Trust UK distributed over £9 million in grants during Fiscal Year 2022

Continuous growth in number of grants made since start of pandemic

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Philanthropic Trust UK, a leading provider of donor-advised funds (DAFs) in the UK, granted £9.3 million on behalf of its donors during Fiscal Year 2022. This represented a 45% increase in the number of grants made in the last Fiscal Year, rising to 366 from 252.

When combined with grants donated in 2020 and 2021, NPT UK has distributed £19.4 million through 646 number of grants since the start of the pandemic.

Additionally, NPT Transatlantic, a UK/ US dual qualified DAF, distributed £30.8 million in grants in Fiscal Year 2022, representing a 94% increase in donations from pre-pandemic giving in Fiscal Year 2019 (£15.9 million).

John Canady, CEO of National Philanthropic Trust UK said: "Events in the last few years have placed enormous strain on people's lives and livelihoods. We have consistently seen our donors step up during the pandemic as well as reacting to other global crises. These figures, which have grown year-on-year, are further proof that philanthropists are mobilising funds in such challenging times both domestically and overseas."

Canady continued: "We have seen the popularity of donor-advised funds as effective giving vehicles continuing to rise in the UK. Every pound pledged to a DAF goes to charitable organizations. The impact investing platforms that NPT UK offer are also popular, especially among young generations of donors looking for innovative ways to drive social change."

NPT UK and NPT Transatlantic donors recommended grants to a variety of charitable organizations in Fiscal Year 2022, including those supporting international refugee crises, environmental action, food poverty and the welfare of children and young people.

About NPT UK and NPT Transatlantic

NPT UK is an independent charity providing donor-advised funds for donors in the UK and those around the world who wish to base their philanthropy from the UK. It provides giving vehicles and expertise to philanthropists, family offices, and wealth managers from one of the world's leading financial centres. NPT UK is affiliated with National Philanthropic Trust, the largest independent provider of DAFs in the United States.

NPT Transatlantic is a dual qualified charity, recognized as a charitable organization in both the UK and US, providing donor-advised funds and a single-gift service for UK/US dual taxpayer donors.

