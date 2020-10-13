Navina completes Seed investment round of $7 Million to solve the healthcare crisis using Artificial Intelligence, starting with primary care

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Navina, the developer of an AI-driven platform for primary care, announced today the completion of a $7 million Seed funding round led by Grove Ventures. Navina has already been integrated into several large, multi-specialty physician groups in the United States. The funds will be used to advance research and development of the company's proprietary AI and machine learning platform, as well as drive business development initiatives to expand utilization within both physician groups and the enterprise healthcare market. With world-class experience leading the renowned AI Lab of Israeli Military Intelligence and in healthcare, data science and machine learning, Navina's co-founders possess the deep, cross-functional expertise required to develop a platform of this complexity.

Primary care physicians are overwhelmed by catastrophically complex and irregularly structured patient data. These deficiencies often result in missed diagnoses, provider and patient frustration, and economic loss. Navina uses medically-informed AI to restructure chaotic information into an immediately clear, diagnostically-linked, actionable Patient Portrait. This data presentation gives physicians a radically reinvented view of their patient, resulting in better treatment and reduction of missed diagnoses.

As well, in today's value-based environment, exceptional care is rewarded with exceptional profit, to create a healthier context for the ecosystem of patients, providers and payers. Navina leads to optimum patient wellness by restoring the time and attention that physicians want and need with their patients, helps comply with quality metrics, and highlights care gaps in real time, at the point of care.

Navina provides a timely solution in the post-COVID world, where a tsunami of delayed medical appointments threatens to overwhelm national health systems. Further, telemedicine and remote visits amplify the need for a fast, holistic, clinically-focused data presentation. Navina unburdens physicians of the time and effort required to review and assess poorly organized patient data, relieving physicians' stress and paving the way for faster and more responsive patient care.

"We recognize the role that primary care plays as a bottom-up catalyst for transforming the U.S. healthcare system," said Ronen Lavi, CEO Navina. "We are creating a new world of simplicity, so that every physician in the United States, starting with primary care, can spend time with their patients, not their data. Navina contextually surfaces what's important, based on the entirety of each patient's data and history, leading to optimum patient wellness and increased shared savings for providers and payers."

Navina was selected by Northern Ohio Medical Specialists (NOMS Healthcare), a leading ACO and multi-specialty independent physician group with over 300 providers and 30 specialties. This HIMSS Davies Award Winner chose Navina to support their physicians as they grow the group exponentially as national leaders in value-based care and increased risk sharing.

Navina is also collaborating with the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) Innovation Lab. "The digital age is resulting in vast amounts of patient data being made available. That's the good news. The bad news is that this data is becoming burdensome for primary care physicians. This problem will grow, as the volume and variety of data is unstoppable, and AI has the potential to tame it," said Dr. Steven Waldren, Chief Medical Informatics Officer at AAFP. "That's why we are excited to collaborate with Navina and their solution that can biopsy the complex patient data to present the key clinical data to the physician."

Lotan Levkowitz, Partner at Grove Ventures, said "Grove Ventures is thrilled to lead this Seed round for Navina, a digital health company with a clear vision on how to transform the way primary care physicians manage and treat their patients, their data and their clinics. We are proud to have been part of their journey from day one, happy we've had a chance to partner and shape Navina with such incredible founders, and positive that they have what it takes to solve the complex challenges surrounding the future of primary care."

Navina will be showcasing their solution at AAFP's Family Medicine Experience (FMX), October 13-17, in the Office of the Future virtual booth.

About Navina

Navina uses medically-informed AI to replace disorganized patient data with an intuitive Patient Portrait - a logical grid that makes it possible for every primary care physician to assess even the most complex cases in minutes. Designed for and loved by physicians, Navina allows for high quality and empathic patient care, resulting in better treatment, reduced missed diagnoses and enhanced financial performance for providers and payers. For more information, please visit www.Navina.ai.

