Nectin Therapeutics Licenses Novel Antibodies to Immunome

JERUSALEM, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nectin Therapeutics, Ltd., a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies and antibody drug conjugates (ADC) to address tumor resistance, today announced a global, exclusive license agreement with Immunome Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies. Under the terms of the license, Immunome received exclusive rights to a panel of antibodies targeting an undisclosed target.

"This agreement allows Nectin to realize value while further pursuing and enabling the focus on our first-in-class anti-PVR program (NTX1088) through its ongoing clinical study in tumor types with high unmet need as well as advance our novel ADCs into clinical development. Immunome's leadership team's track record of developing and commercializing novel ADC therapies makes it an ideal partner to advance these promising assets," said Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer of Nectin Therapeutics.

"Immunome believes the next generation of transformative antibody drug conjugates will address novel targets by pairing high-quality antibodies with innovative linker-payload technology," said Clay Siegall, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Immunome. "We appreciate the work Nectin has done on these antibodies and look forward to advancing them further."

Under the terms of the agreement, Nectin granted Immunome an exclusive, worldwide, all-fields license to monoclonal antibodies that are directed to a single undisclosed target. Immunome will be responsible for the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of products incorporating these antibodies. Nectin will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible for milestones and royalties.

About Nectin Therapeutics, LTD.

Nectin Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company devoted to transforming the lives of cancer patients by leveraging unique insights into Nectin pathways to develop the next generation of immune oncology (IO) therapies and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company's differentiated therapies have the potential to set new standards for efficacy and patient response rates across various difficult-to-treat cancers. Nectin's technology addresses major escape mechanisms of current IO therapies through a diverse pipeline of novel monoclonal antibodies and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). It has a world-class scientific and management team with deep experience in oncology drug development and successful track records in building biotechnology companies and developing innovative therapies. Nectin Therapeutics is a venture-backed, privately held company, funded by aMoon Fund, Peregrine Ventures, IBF, Integra Holdings, the Myeloma Investment Fund (MIF), GIBF and the Cancer Focus Fund.

