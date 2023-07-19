NeuReality Appoints Intel Exec Ilan Avital as Chief R&D Officer

Former Intel Vice President of Engineering for Data Center Networking to lead development and commercialization of groundbreaking AI technology

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel-based AI semiconductor company NeuReality, developer of high-performance AI Inference solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ilan Avital as the company's Chief R&D Officer. An Intel veteran, Avital brings a wealth of experience leading the development and commercialization of advanced networking solutions for data centers and cloud, and joins NeuReality in advance of a substantial growth period, with the company on the verge of delivering its innovative Network Addressable Processing Unit (NAPU) – a crucial component built for AI-centric servers, and a game-changer for complex generative AI and Large Language Model applications.

Avital most recently served as Vice President and Head of Engineering for Intel's Data Center Networking Division, managing over 1,000 engineers globally. Avital led the executive engineering engagement with the Google Cloud Team and spearheaded the successful development and deployment of the IPU, Intel's flagship Programable Infrastructure Processing Unit, for Google Cloud Platform (GCP). During an Intel career spanning 29 years, Avital has managed several generations of Ethernet technologies and led the development of Intel's networking product lines for enterprise, data centers and cloud.

"I am delighted to join NeuReality at such an exciting stage of its growth and to work with the company's talented team," said Ilan Avital, "NeuReality represents a remarkable breakthrough in the microchip industry, with a holistic approach and unique architecture to accelerate AI applications. I am excited for the opportunity to lead the company's transition from technology development to commercial production, and to help realize our commitment to make AI implementation easier and more accessible for our customers and all consumers across the entire AI market."

Moshe Tanach, Co-Founder and CEO of NeuReality, said: "As one of the most prominent leaders of the semiconductor industry, Ilan Avital has accumulated almost unparalleled knowledge and experience in research and development of complex products and innovative solutions, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our management team. Ilan will play a central role in the continued development of our technology, pursuing innovative products based on our unique architecture for large-scale customer deployment and leading the R&D team, as NeuReality accelerates into the next stage of growth and mass production."

"The new era of generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs), such as ChatGPT, require very large processing arrays that are extremely expensive, consume an enormous amount of power, and introduce a variety of additional issues, including real-estate and other logistical challenges. Our technology answers the concerns of the AI market, enabling large scale deployment of AI applications to be faster, easier and less expensive – integral for a sustainable AI industry moving forward." Tanach added.

NeuReality is developing a first-of-its-kind capability that enhances the deployment speed of inference solutions and improves the performance of deep learning applications. Shifting processing tasks from generic CPUs to the company's AI server-on-a-chip solution, NeuReality's technology reduces costs and energy consumption, while dramatically upgrading performance. Ilan Avital's introduction closely follows the appointment of Lynn A Comp, Corporate Vice President of chip giant AMD, to the Board of Directors, where she joined other prominent board members, including Dr. Naveen Rao, CEO of MosaicML, which sold last month for $1.3 billion to DataBricks, and CJ Bruno, who served as Intel's Corporate Vice President and CEO of Intel America's Sales and Marketing Group.

NeuReality intends to double the number of employees in the coming year in order to support the anticipated rapid commercialization of its groundbreaking technology.

About NeuReality

Founded in 2019, NeuReality is led by a management team with extensive experience in system architecture, silicon, and software for data centers. The company founders are Moshe Tanach, who serves as CEO; Tzvika Shmueli, vice president of operations; and Yossi Kasus, who serves as vice president of chip development. NeuReality management also includes Lior Khermosh, who serves as the company's CTO. NeuReality, which completed a $35 million Series A financing round at the end of 2022, currently employs about 50 employees at the company's development centers in Caesarea and Tel Aviv.

