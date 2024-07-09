NeuroBrave, the Mental Health AI innovator, was selected for Google's Startup Program and secured investment from the Google AI fund.

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroBrave, a world leader in cognitive and emotional technologies, providing mental health, wellness, and healthcare solutions to healthcare providers, enterprises and consumers, has been accepted into the prestigious Google AI Startups Program and investment from Google AI Fund. This program and investment foster the growth of promising Artificial Intelligence startups.

NeuroBrave empowers people all over the world to improve their mental health status by connecting the huge markets of wearable devices and digital mental health services, delivering, in scale, real-time recommendations, personalized therapies and insights. By working with mental health providers, insurers, telehealth, and wellness mobile apps, NeuroBrave empowers users to manage stress, control anxiety, avoid chronic conditions like PTSD and chronic stress, combat fatigue and burnout, and improve attention, engagement, and quality of life.

NeuroBrave's proprietary and protected technology, based on one of the largest high-quality datasets for Human Experience that is fully owned by the company, utilizes advanced signal processing algorithms, deep learning models, and generative AI. NeuroBrave developed a commercial solution to translate physiology and neural raw data into cognitive, emotional, and behavioral valuable insights.

"NeuroBrave excels at understanding human behavior," says Dror Talisman, CEO of NeuroBrave. "We are very excited and grateful for the Google team choosing us among many others, and we will use this funding to secure our commercial goal and bring our solution to as many people as possible, helping them in these difficult times, improving their mental health and wellbeing."

"Thrilled to officially launch the Google AI Startups Fund and the Google AI Startups Lab! So inspired by the incredible startups and their progress. It's an honor to support the IL startup ecosystem." Says Lior Noy, Head of Startups and VCs at Google.

About NeuroBrave

NeuroBrave is a HealthTech AI leader in the field of real-time neural and physiological signal decoding and translation, providing insights on cognitive and emotional information. The company provides diagnostics and treatment solutions for mental health, cognitive health, well-being, safety, and productivity. Among its clients and partners are some of the largest organizations in the world such as Qualcomm, Garmin, STMicroelectronics, health care providers, mental health providers, and many others.

