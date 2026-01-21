NeuroSense Granted U.S. Patent for Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease

Patent protection extended through 2043

Alzheimer's proof-of-concept study completed

Clinical and Biomarker Outcomes Expected in Q1 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) ("NeuroSense"), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel treatments for severe neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted U.S. Patent No. 12,527,768, entitled "Compositions Comprising an Anti-Inflammatory Drug and a Dicer Activator for use in the Treatment of Neuronal Diseases."

The granted patent provides protection for the use of PrimeC combination in Alzheimer's disease, strengthening NeuroSense's intellectual property estate and supporting the program's long-term development and potential commercialization, with protection extending through 2043.

"This patent meaningfully expands and reinforces our intellectual property position around the PrimeC combination," said Alon Ben-Noon, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NeuroSense. "It reflects both the breadth of the underlying biology and our strategy to build durable protection as we advance PrimeC combination clinically in Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions."

NeuroSense recently concluded its proof-of-concept Alzheimer's disease study (RoAD), with top-line results demonstrating a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Clinical and biomarker outcomes from the study are expected in the first quarter of 2026.

About Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder and the leading cause of dementia worldwide, affecting more than 30 million people globally. AD is characterized by memory loss, cognitive decline, and behavioral changes, and currently has no cure. Existing therapies provide only limited symptomatic relief, leaving a significant unmet need for disease-modifying treatments that can slow or halt progression. Given the complexity of AD, approaches that target multiple disease mechanisms simultaneously, such as PrimeC, hold potential to deliver meaningful therapeutic advances for patients and their families.

About PrimeC

PrimeC, NeuroSense's lead drug candidate, is a novel extended-release oral formulation composed of a unique fixed-dose combination of two FDA-approved drugs: ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PrimeC is designed to synergistically target several key mechanisms of ALS and AD, that contribute to neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation and impaired ribonucleic acid ("RNA") regulation to potentially inhibit the progression of ALS and AD.

About NeuroSense

NeuroSense Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroSense believes that these diseases, which include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, among others, represent one of the most significant unmet medical needs of our time, with limited effective therapeutic options available for patients to date. Due to the complexity of neurodegenerative diseases and based on strong scientific research on a large panel of related biomarkers, NeuroSense's strategy is to develop combined therapies targeting multiple pathways associated with these diseases.

For additional information, we invite you to visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube and X. Information that may be important to investors may be routinely posted on our website and these social media channels.

