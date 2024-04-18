NeuroSense Presents Positive Data Validating Phase 2b Topline Readout During Emerging Science Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

Presentation by Massachusetts General Chair of Neurology Merit Cudkowicz, MD, shows both positive clinical effects and consistent trend toward impact on Neurofilament biomarker levels

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) ("NeuroSense"), a company developing novel treatments for severe neurodegenerative diseases, announces the presentation of data from the Company's PARADIGM Phase 2b study of PrimeC during an Emerging Science session (equivalent to Late Breaker) at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting, which validates the previously announced topline data. In addition to the positive clinical outcomes, the study also demonstrated a positive trend toward impact on Neurofilament (NfL) levels.

The presentation, titled, "PrimeC, An Oral Candidate for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Meets Primary and Secondary Endpoints in the Phase 2b PARADIGM Trial," was presented yesterday as an Emerging Science presentation by Merit Cudkowicz, M.D., M.Sc., chair of neurology and Director of the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital. The study showed that PrimeC, a novel formulation of specific doses of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, met safety and tolerability measures as well as statistically significant slowing of disease progression as demonstrated by the ALSFRS-R by 37% (p=0.03) in the per-protocol population. Further, the data showed supporting trends in biomarkers, specifically Neurofilament.

Alon Ben-Noon, CEO of NeuroSense commented, "It is gratifying that these data have been validated by the prestigious American Academy of Neurology and presented by Dr. Cudkowicz. We look forward to continued work with PrimeC for ALS and believe that there is a significant opportunity to provide a potential new approach to address this devastating disease."

