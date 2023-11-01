NeuroSense Therapeutics to Participate in BIO-Europe Fall

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) ("NeuroSense"), a company developing treatments for severe neurodegenerative diseases, today announced its Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ferenc Tracik will participate in the 29th annual BIO-Europe Fall partnering conference on November 6-8, 2023 in Munich, Germany.

Dr. Tracik is scheduled to meet with potential strategic partners and collaborators regarding NeuroSense's advancing development pipeline. The Company's lead combination drug PrimeC is in a global Phase 2b study for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Other programs include the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, headed into Phase 2, and Parkinson's disease now in the pre-clinical phase.

BIO-Europe participants interested in meeting with NeuroSense may connect through the partnering system or contact NeuroSense directly at [email protected].

About PrimeC

PrimeC, NeuroSense's lead drug candidate, is a combination therapy that was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). NeuroSense completed a Phase 2a clinical study which successfully met its safety and efficacy endpoints including reducing functional and respiratory deterioration and statistically significant changes in ALS-related biological markers indicating PrimeC's biological activity. PrimeC is now being evaluated in PARADIGM, a multinational, 18-month, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2b clinical trial, in people living with ALS. The study enrolled 69 participants in Israel, Italy, and Canada.

About ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is an incurable neurodegenerative disease that causes complete paralysis and death within 2-5 years from diagnosis. Every year, more than 5,000 patients are diagnosed with ALS in the U.S. alone, with an annual disease burden of $1 billion. The number of patients with ALS is expected to grow 24% by 2040 in the U.S. and EU.

About NeuroSense

NeuroSense Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroSense believes that these diseases, which include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, among others, represent one of the most significant unmet medical needs of our time, with limited effective therapeutic options available for patients to date. Due to the complexity of neurodegenerative diseases and based on strong scientific research on a large panel of related biomarkers, NeuroSense's strategy is to develop combined therapies targeting multiple pathways associated with these diseases.

For additional information, we invite you to visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on NeuroSense Therapeutics' current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding the cash runway of the Company, the timing of clinical top-line results of, the results of, the PARADIGM clinical trial and the timing of a Phase 2 study for Alzheirmer's disease and patient enrollment regarding a Phase 3 pivotal ALS study of PrimeC. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. The future events and trends may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward looking statements. These risks include unexpected R&D costs or operating expenses, a delay in the reporting of clinical top-line results from PARADIGM clinical trial, a delay in patient enrollment for a Phase 2 study for Alzheirmer's disease or its planned Phase 3 pivotal ALS study of PrimeC; the potential for PrimeC to safely and effectively target ALS; preclinical and clinical data for PrimeC; the timing of current and future clinical trials, timing for reporting data; the development and commercial potential of any product candidates of the company; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in NeuroSense's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)., You should not rely on these statements as representing our views in the future. More information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1707291/NeuroSense_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg

SOURCE NeuroSense