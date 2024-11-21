NeuroSense Therapeutics to Participate in the 2024 International Symposium on ALS/MND

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) ("NeuroSense"), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel treatments for severe neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2024 International Symposium on ALS/MND, to be held December 6-8, 2024, in Montreal, Canada.

During the event, NeuroSense will present the latest findings from its Phase 2b PARADIGM trial of PrimeC, a potential treatment for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Key Presentations at the Symposium:

Prof. Merit Cudkowicz , Chair of Neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital, Director of the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS, and the Julieanne Dorn Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School , will present the latest clinical outcomes from the PARADIGM trial. As a globally recognized leader in ALS research, Prof. Cudkowicz's insights into PrimeC's potential to improve patient outcomes are highly anticipated.

Dr. Cristian Lunetta , a renowned neurologist and Director of Department of Neuromotor Rehabilitation and ALS Unit of Istituti Clinici Scientifici Maugeri IRCCS, Milan, Italy , will share an in-depth analysis of biomarkers from the PARADIGM trial. This data provides critical insights into PrimeC's mechanism of action, offering a potential breakthrough in ALS treatment strategies.

Additionally, the NeuroSense management team, including Alon Ben-Noon, CEO, Dr. Ferenc Tracik, CMO, Hagit Binder, COO, and Dr. Shiran Zimri, VP of R&D, will be in attendance. Their participation underscores NeuroSense's leadership in advancing ALS research and its commitment to shaping the future of neurodegenerative disease therapies.

The ALS/MND Symposium is the premier global forum for ALS research, bringing together world-leading scientists, clinicians, and experts to discuss the latest advancements in the field. NeuroSense's involvement highlights its dedication to addressing the unmet needs of ALS patients through pioneering clinical trials and innovative biomarker research.

About ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ("ALS") is an incurable neurodegenerative disease that causes complete paralysis and death within 2-5 years from diagnosis. Every year, more than 5,000 people are diagnosed with ALS in the U.S. alone, with an annual disease burden of $1 billion. The number of people living with ALS is expected to grow by 24% by 2040 in the U.S. and EU.

About ALSFRS-R

Disease progression is measured by the ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised (ALSFRS-R), which is the most widely used ALS tracking tool accepted by the FDA, utilized by neurologists treating ALS patients, in clinical trials, and by other regulators to determine disease progression. It tracks 12 changes in a person's physical abilities over time including functions such as: speech, walking, climbing stairs, dressing/hygiene, handwriting, turning in bed, cutting food, salivation, swallowing, and breathing. A single point change on the ALSFRS-R has a significant impact on ALS patients, such as the transition from independent feeding to requiring assistance or independent breathing to needing to use a machine ventilator.

About PARADIGM

PARADIGM is a prospective, multinational, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b (NCT05357950) clinical trial of PrimeC in ALS. The trial included 68 participants living with ALS in Canada, Italy, and Israel. 96% of the trial participants who completed the 6-month double-blind portion of the trial chose to receive treatment with PrimeC through a 12-month open label extension. Furthermore, to date (June 2024) all participants that completed the 18-month trial treatment duration, requested to continue PrimeC, which is provided to them in an Investigator Initiated Trial, not limited with time.

As previously reported, in the 6-month double-blind segment of the trial, the data showed clinically meaningful signs of efficacy with a 29% difference in favor of PrimeC vs placebo in analysis of the intent to treat (ITT) population. In the PP top-line analysis from PARADIGM, a statistically significant slowing of disease progression was observed with a 37.4% (p=0.03) difference in ALSFRS-R in favor of PrimeC vs placebo. Most patients enrolled in both the active and placebo arms of the trial were concurrently treated with Riluzole, the ALS standard of care medication, indicating PrimeC slowed disease progression well beyond the level afforded by the FDA approved ALS drug.

About PrimeC

PrimeC, NeuroSense's lead drug candidate, is a novel extended-release oral formulation composed of a unique fixed-dose combination of two FDA-approved drugs: ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PrimeC is designed to synergistically target several key mechanisms of ALS that contribute to motor neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation and impaired ribonucleic acid ("RNA") regulation to potentially inhibit the progression of ALS. NeuroSense completed a Phase 2a clinical trial which met its safety and efficacy endpoints including reducing functional and respiratory deterioration and statistically significant changes in ALS-related biological markers indicating PrimeC's biological activity. PrimeC was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.

About NeuroSense

NeuroSense Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroSense believes that these diseases, which include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, among others, represent one of the most significant unmet medical needs of our time, with limited effective therapeutic options available for patients to date. Due to the complexity of neurodegenerative diseases and based on strong scientific research on a large panel of related biomarkers, NeuroSense's strategy is to develop combined therapies targeting multiple pathways associated with these diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

