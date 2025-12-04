NeuroSense to Hold Pre-NDS Meeting with Health Canada in April 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) ("NeuroSense"), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel treatments for severe neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that following a productive discussion with Health Canada ("Agency"), the Company is resuming its regulatory advancement in Canada for PrimeC in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

After outlining the remaining requirements, Health Canada confirmed that NeuroSense's proposed next steps align with the Agency's expectations. With additional clinical data recently generated and further supportive analyses underway, NeuroSense is now preparing for a pre-NDS meeting with Health Canada currently contemplated in April 2026.

Pending a successful outcome of this meeting and completion of the final submission components, the Company currently anticipates a potential NDS submission by mid-2026.

"This positive engagement reinforces our confidence in the regulatory pathway in Canada," said Alon Ben-Noon, Chief Executive Officer of NeuroSense. "We appreciate the constructive dialogue with Health Canada as we work to bring PrimeC to people living with ALS."

About ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ("ALS") is an incurable neurodegenerative disease that causes complete paralysis and death within 2-5 years from diagnosis. Every year, more than 5,000 people are diagnosed with ALS in the U.S. alone, with an annual disease burden of $1 billion. The number of people living with ALS is expected to grow by 24% by 2040 in the U.S. and EU.

About PrimeC

PrimeC, NeuroSense's lead drug candidate, is a novel extended-release oral formulation composed of a unique fixed-dose combination of two FDA-approved drugs: ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PrimeC is designed to synergistically target several key mechanisms of ALS and Alzheimer's Disease (AD) that contribute to motor neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation and impaired ribonucleic acid ("RNA") regulation to potentially inhibit the progression of ALS and AD.

About NeuroSense

NeuroSense Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroSense believes that these diseases, which include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, among others, represent one of the most significant unmet medical needs of our time, with limited effective therapeutic options available for patients to date. Due to the complexity of neurodegenerative diseases and based on strong scientific research on a large panel of related biomarkers, NeuroSense's strategy is to develop combined therapies targeting multiple pathways associated with these diseases.

