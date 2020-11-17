Neusoft Education and Celeno Partner to Create Remote Healthcare Solutions

RA'ANANA, Israel, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celeno Communications, the leading provider of smart, innovative Wi-Fi solutions, and Neusoft Education (Neuedu), which is committed to become a leading IT and Healthcare Technology service provider in China, today announced they are joining forces to develop advanced Wi-Fi based radar sensors in order to detect and pre-empt abnormal situations or deteriorating health conditions of people under remote healthcare supervision at home or seniors living by themselves in the community. The technology could also provide peace of mind to family members as part of smart health devices for consumers. The technology is destined to enable sensor devices in residential homes to enable monitoring without wearables or cameras and without invading privacy.

The global medical alert systems market is estimated to surpass $26.43 billion by 2023 growing at an estimated rate of more than 6.8% during 2018 to 2023. Some of this growth is contributed by the increased number of elderly people preferring to live on their own in the community.

The number of elderly Chinese living apart from their children had ballooned to 118 million in 2016.

In Japan, the rate of senior citizens living alone increased sixfold between 1980 and 2015, reaching a total of 6 million seniors as of 2017.

In the US, nearly 29% of the 46 million community-dwelling older adults live alone. About half of the community-dwelling oldest old (≥ 85 years) live alone.

Celeno's Wi-Fi Doppler Imaging technology, a breakthrough technology in event recognition and analytics, leverages on its Wi-Fi silicon hardware to generate high resolution Doppler Radar Images to track objects and depict their behavior. It detects and tracks the movement and location of people, pets, and objects. This non-invasive technology which could be part of the standard Wi-Fi network, or alternatively be deployed as dedicated low-cost sensors - achieves these insights without the need for any wearable devices and without using cameras thus compromise privacy.

This Imaging technology combined with the right AI classification tools could classify motions and postures such as walking, falling, sitting down, waking up, etc. It could also detect breathing, hand gestures and sense the presence of objects. This data could be valuable to assess the day to day health conditions and vitality level of family members.

"We are excited to collaborate with Neusoft Education," says Lior Weiss, VP Marketing and Business Development at Celeno. "Their expertise in AI technology and vast experience in designing medical imaging devices and remote healthcare technology and services, will help materialize the vision of leveraging Wi-Fi based Radar sensing to improve the life quality of seniors opting to age at home and enable recovery of hospitalized patients at home, earlier."

"Developing advanced remote healthcare and monitoring solutions is a key element within Neusoft Education's vision. Celeno's Wi-Fi Doppler Imaging is a unique technology that combines three critical factors to help us drive our vision: accurate data sensing in living spaces, maintaining privacy and cost structure enabling scale," said Dr. Xue Li, Vice President and Chief Knowledge Officer of Neusoft Education. "We are excited to research and develop applications to help support remote and digital healthcare and senior care."

About Celeno

Celeno offers advanced Wi-Fi chipsets, edge software and cloud technology to deliver smart, innovative Wi-Fi connectivity and Wi-Fi Doppler Imaging technology into the realm of high-performance home networks, smart buildings, enterprise and industrial solutions. Celeno's field-proven chips and software technologies have been successfully integrated into numerous OEM Wi-Fi devices and have been deployed in tens of millions of homes around the world. Celeno is headquartered in Raanana, Israel, with a global presence and offices. For more information, visit www.celeno.com.

Media Contact:

Eran Yakar

Senior Product Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Celeno

Related Links

http://www.celeno.com

