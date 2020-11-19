New DarioHealth Study Shows Increased Digital Therapeutics Engagement Leads to Marked Reduction in Blood Glucose, Lower High Readings among Type 2 Diabetic Seniors

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, presented results from a new clinical study of 940 members at the 20th Annual Diabetes Technology Society Meeting (DTS), which showed a marked reduction in the percentage of high blood glucose readings and in the average blood glucose readings in adults over the age of 65 years using Dario's digital therapeutics platform (Dario DTx).

There is a commonly held belief that the technologies employed by digital therapeutics (DTx) platforms present a potential barrier to engagement in older adults. Approximately one-quarter of people aged 65 years and over have diabetes, and one-half of older adults are prediabetic. The study examined whether the Dario DTx platform can contribute to better diabetes management, which may result in improved clinical outcomes in older individuals.

Results of the study included the following:

Users in the age group ≥65 (298 users) improved their average blood glucose at six months by 13% and sustained outcomes for 12 months. This observation was comparable to the outcome of the <65 age group at 12 months (642 users).

The high readings ratio (>250 mg/dL) was reduced in the ≥65 age group by 38.1% at six months and 41.5% at 12 months. The ratio of high readings after 12 months in the ≥65 age group was 13.7% versus 20.6% at the <65 age group.

The study was based on retrospective data analysis of a cohort of Dario members with non-insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes, evaluated for a period of 12-months continuous Dario DTx use. The baseline was established with Dario members whose average blood glucose levels were greater than 180 mg/dL in the first month of Dario DTx use. Members were stratified into two study groups, one aged 65 years and older and the other aged under 65 years.

The observed results showed that the positive clinical outcomes for adults over the age of 65 using the Dario platform were comparable, and in some cases more favorable, than those of younger adults (<65 age). Observing and understanding the relationship between their behavior and their blood glucose measurement with real-time actionable information may support older adults in changing behaviors tied to improved clinical outcomes.

Yifat Hershcovitz, Ph.D., Scientific & Clinical Director at DarioHealth, commented on the study, saying, "We believe that Dario's DTx platform plays a role in driving behavioral modification and enhances adherence to diabetes and other chronic condition management in older adults. The results show that the platform can significantly reduce the percentage of high blood glucose ratios and may facilitate significant improvement in clinical outcomes, leading to better health outcomes for older individuals with diabetes."

"DarioHealth strives to provide leading digital therapeutics that help users achieve truly meaningful health outcomes by making chronic condition self-management easier for members. We believe that this study shows that the Dario platform provides an innovative data-driven and engaging environment for everyone, regardless of age or technological ability. We also believe that the study provides further evidence of the real value that the Dario program provides for all our members," said Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer of DarioHealth.

To access the scientific poster click here

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. By delivering evidence-based interventions driven by data, high-quality software, and coaching, we empower individuals to make healthy adjustments to their daily lifestyle choices to improve their overall health. Our cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Dario is one of the highest-rated diabetes solutions in the market, and its consumer-centric MyDario™ mobile app is loved by tens of thousands of members worldwide. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve members' health managing chronic disease. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, please go to http://dariohealth.com/.

About DTS

Diabetes Technology Society (DTS) is a nonprofit organization committed to promoting development and use of technology in the fight against diabetes. DTS was established in 2001 by David C. Klonoff, MD, FACP, FRCP (Edin), Fellow AIMBE, Clinical Professor of Medicine at University of California, San Francisco (CV).

The DTS mission is to spearhead collaborative efforts by experts in academia, clinical practice, industry, and government to accelerate development of practical technology for treating, monitoring, diagnosing, and preventing diabetes mellitus and its complications.

In pursuit of its goals, DTS works closely with many government agencies, national organizations, and medical schools. DTS also maintains regular communication with developers and manufacturers of pharmaceutical drugs, devices, and software for diabetes care.

DTS presents three scientific conferences each year. Several thousand scientists and researchers from more than 25 countries regularly participate in these highly successful conferences.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it states its belief that its DTx platform plays a role in driving behavioral modification and enhances adherence to diabetes and other chronic condition management in older adults, the belief that the study shows that its platform provides an innovative data-driven and engaging environment for everyone, regardless of age or technological ability and the belief that the study provides further evidence of the real value that the its program provides for all its members. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact:

Claudia Levi

Content & Communications Manager

[email protected]

+1-347-767-4220

Media Inquiries:

Investor Relations Contact:

Chuck Padala

[email protected]

+1-646-627-8390

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.