New Datarails Research: One in Three Finance Jobs Now Requires AI Skills, Up from One in Four Just a Year Ago

Analysis of 5,000+ US job postings, also reveals surging demand for less traditional skills like storytelling and partnership building, as CFOs salaries continue to rise

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI skill requirements have crossed a critical threshold in the CFO's Office, with nearly one in three (31%) finance job postings now explicitly referencing AI or machine learning capabilities, up from one in four (25%) a year ago, according to new research from Datarails. AI mentions in Accountant job postings specifically surged 67% year-over-year, suggesting AI expectations are now even penetrating previously insulated operational finance functions. Demand for less traditional skills like storytelling and partnership building is also on the rise, alongside CFO salaries.

The findings come from Datarails' CFO's Office 2.0: 2026 report, which analyzed over 5,000 US job postings across four core finance roles (CFO, FP&A, Controller, and Accountant) between January 2025 and January 2026. The report reveals a finance function in the middle of a structural shift: AI adoption is accelerating, strategic expectations are rising at every level, remote work is retreating, and compensation is diverging sharply between leadership and operational roles.

Some highlights from the report:

Business partnering surged across all roles, as the CFO is no longer a numbers person. More than one in three CFO job postings (35%) now lists business partnering as a core requirement, up from around one in four (26%) in 2025. FP&A partnering requirements rose 12 percentage points to 57%, while nearly one quarter of accountant job descriptions now reference partnering skills.

More than one in three CFO job postings (35%) now lists business partnering as a core requirement, up from around one in four (26%) in 2025. FP&A partnering requirements rose 12 percentage points to 57%, while nearly one quarter of accountant job descriptions now reference partnering skills. CFO salaries are rising while other finance roles compress. CFO lower-range salaries climbed 9% year-over-year to $176K, with upper-range salaries rising 3% to $219K. The CFO is the only finance role where compensation increased. Controller upper-range salaries, by contrast, collapsed 21%, from $170K to $134K. The market is concentrating value at the top of the finance function while applying automation pressure to the roles beneath it.

CFO lower-range salaries climbed 9% year-over-year to $176K, with upper-range salaries rising 3% to $219K. The CFO is the only finance role where compensation increased. Controller upper-range salaries, by contrast, collapsed 21%, from $170K to $134K. The market is concentrating value at the top of the finance function while applying automation pressure to the roles beneath it. AI demands are steepest where analysis meets strategy. FP&A professionals face the most aggressive shift, with 43% of postings now requiring AI/ML skills, up from 33% a year earlier. Accountant roles recorded the fastest relative growth, surging 67% year-over-year to 30%.

FP&A professionals face the most aggressive shift, with 43% of postings now requiring AI/ML skills, up from 33% a year earlier. Accountant roles recorded the fastest relative growth, surging 67% year-over-year to 30%. Financial storytelling is emerging as a premium skill. FP&A postings referencing storytelling or narrative capabilities rose by 40%, up to 7% from 5%.

"This data confirms what we see every day working with finance teams: AI is not replacing the CFO's Office, it is redefining it," said Didi Gurfinkel, CEO and Co-founder of Datarails. "The finance professionals who will thrive are those who combine AI fluency with strategic thinking and the ability to tell a compelling story with data. They will largely continue to do it working with Excel, which remains central to finance whether or not the industry wants to admit it."

Additional key findings related to trends in the industry:

Remote work is in retreat. Three of four roles recorded declines in remote positions, with Accountant (-9%) and Controller (-8%) postings showing the sharpest pullback. Only the CFO role saw a marginal increase (+1%).

Three of four roles recorded declines in remote positions, with Accountant (-9%) and Controller (-8%) postings showing the sharpest pullback. Only the CFO role saw a marginal increase (+1%). Modeling and budgeting skills are displacing customer service. Financial modeling rose 12.4% for Accountants and 12.9% for Controllers, while customer service skills fell sharply across CFO (-18.5%), Controller (-14.5%), and Accountant (-9.2%) roles.

Financial modeling rose 12.4% for Accountants and 12.9% for Controllers, while customer service skills fell sharply across CFO (-18.5%), Controller (-14.5%), and Accountant (-9.2%) roles. MBA demand is rising where it matters most. MBA requirements for FP&A roles jumped 13 percentage points to 39%, reflecting growing demand for strategic business acumen in the function closest to decision-making.

The full CFO's Office 2.0: 2026 report, including detailed breakdowns by role, methodology, and salary data, is available at https://www.datarails.com/research/cfos-2026/.

Methodology

The analysis is based on data collected from ten major US job portals, including Indeed, Glassdoor, Monster, and ZipRecruiter, in two waves: January 2025 and January 2026. Each wave captured vacancies from the prior month across four roles: CFO, Controller, FP&A Analyst/Manager, and Senior Accountant. After deduplication and quality filtering, each role/wave cohort comprised 230-260 postings, with over 5,000 postings analyzed in total.

About Datarails

Datarails is the only AI-native financial platform providing a single source of truth for the CFO's Office across FP&A, cash management, spend control, and month-end close. Through seamless data consolidation, uniting financial and operational data, Datarails is the unified finance platform where all workflows and data come together to deliver actionable insights for businesses. As the most flexible and scalable solution, Datarails lets you stay within Excel and our web-based platform, transforming the CFO's Office into the home of business insights for any business, in any sector, at any stage.

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SOURCE Datarails