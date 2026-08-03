New Platform, New Conversation: Oversee Unveils AgentSee AI Chat Feature and Platform Redesign

At GBTA Convention 2026, Oversee introduced a conversational AI chat experience for consultants within AgentSee and a full redesign of its platform, bringing air and hotel reshopping, sourcing analytics, and agentic AI reporting into one cleaner view.

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oversee, the AI travel technology platform for travel spend optimization and agentic AI solutions, today announced two product updates at GBTA Convention 2026: a new conversational AI chat experience within AgentSee, its flagship agentic AI product, and a full redesign of the Oversee platform.

The new AI chat feature is embedded within AgentSee's Assist mode, a co-pilot experience that prepares servicing work in advance, handles repetitive groundwork and keeps the travel consultant in control of each decision. AgentSee Assist supports requests involving bookings, exchanges, cancellations, fare rule checks and other travel workflows, preparing the information and next steps a consultant needs to complete the request.

Integrated directly into the servicing tools consultants already use, the AI chat allows them to review AgentSee's work, ask questions, request changes and guide the next steps in plain language. The experience uses the same familiar conversational format consultants know from AI tools such as ChatGPT, making it intuitive from the first interaction.

AgentSee Assist meets consultants where they are

Assist reviews incoming requests, completes the initial research and brings the relevant decision points to the consultant. This helps consultants spend less time searching the GDS, checking fare rules and gathering information, and more time on customer-facing work. Once the consultant provides instructions or approval, Assist carries out the next steps, such as completing a booking in the GDS or changing an existing reservation.

"Travel consultants already know how to work with an AI chat interface, so we brought that experience into the tools they use every day," said Oded Zilinsky, Chief Product Officer at Oversee. "The goal is to make AgentSee feel familiar from the first interaction, while giving consultants a faster way to review the work, make changes and move a request forward."

AgentSee supports two complementary modes that work together across complex, multi-step travel servicing workflows. Execute handles eligible servicing requests automatically from start to finish. Assist keeps the consultant involved wherever judgment, review or approval is needed, surfaces the relevant decision points through chat and carries out the consultant's instructions. Together, the two modes automate repetitive, high-volume work while keeping consultants in control of the moments that require their expertise.

One platform, one cleaner view

Alongside the new AgentSee Assist chat experience, Oversee has redesigned its platform across its product suite. Analytics and reporting for air and hotel reshopping, sourcing analytics and AgentSee now sit within one consistent interface.

The new interface surfaces the most relevant, actionable insights for each user, from rate availability issues for travel managers to opportunities to increase automation for operations leaders.

Both the AgentSee Assist chat experience and the redesigned Oversee platform are available now to Oversee's TMC partners and corporate clients. Oversee will demonstrate both releases at booth 3428 throughout GBTA Convention 2026 in Chicago.

About Oversee

Oversee is the travel industry's AI-powered optimization platform, built for travel management companies and corporate travel programs. Its modular product suite, including FareSaver, HotelSaver, AgentSee and Travel Sourcing Optimization, combines automated reshopping, agentic AI for travel operations and sourcing analytics to help travel companies unlock savings, improve margins and operate more efficiently.

Oversee serves more than 7,000 customers across more than 60 countries, including more than 50% of the BTN 100 and dozens of leading global TMCs. The company operates as an independent, GDS-agnostic platform. Learn more at https://oversee.biz/.

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SOURCE Oversee