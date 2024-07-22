Gravyty's 2024 Alumni Trends Report reveals key insights on current state of alumni engagement and giving

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report by Gravyty, a leader in engagement and fundraising technology, nearly 70% of alumni have donated to their college or university, and those that have participated in their alumni mentoring program are 200% more likely to give.

The report breaks down findings from a new alumni engagement survey, which solicited feedback from nearly 600 U.S.-based four-year higher education alumni, including the most recent graduating class.

New survey finds that 93% of alumni who have donated to their schools are also active in their alumni portals.

"These findings demonstrate that alumni engagement programs play a critical role in advancement and provide enormous value to alumni today. Alumni are relying on digital engagement platforms in particular to stay connected, find valuable career support, and tap into opportunities to donate to their alma maters," said Jay Kuhlman, CEO, Gravyty.

Gravyty's Alumni Trends 2024 Report uncovers several key themes:

Alumni are more connected than ever: 61% of alumni are using multiple digital platforms (i.e. alumni portals, social media) to connect with fellow alumni.

61% of alumni are using multiple digital platforms (i.e. alumni portals, social media) to connect with fellow alumni. Key giving indicators: Over 93% of alumni who have donated to their schools are also active on their alumni portal.

Over 93% of alumni who have donated to their schools are also active on their alumni portal. Career support: Alumni across all generations rank career support and networking as the top 2 most valuable services that their alma mater can offer.

Alumni across all generations rank career support and networking as the top 2 most valuable services that their alma mater can offer. Mentoring unlocks philanthropy: Alumni who have participated in a mentoring program say they are 200% more likely to donate in the future.

Alumni who have participated in a mentoring program say they are 200% more likely to donate in the future. The digital shift: Alumni prefer to engage with their alma maters through email and social media over traditional channels like phone and direct mail.

Kuhlman continued,"By leveraging Gravyty's market-leading platform, organizations can deliver the modern engagement experience that alumni expect, while achieving greater impact through their programs. As the advancement landscape continues to evolve, we are excited to partner closely with our customer community and bring more innovative and future-proof solutions to market."

Gravyty's Alumni Engagement Trends Report can be viewed here.

To get an exclusive first look at the report and get a free copy, visit Gravyty at Table #1 at the CASE Summit for Leaders in Advancement.

To learn more about Gravyty and its groundbreaking engagement and fundraising platform, please visit gravyty.com.

About Gravyty

Gravyty's all-in-one engagement and fundraising solution empowers organizations to build thriving online communities, deliver best-in-class digital giving strategies, and fundraise more effectively. Our global team is composed of fundraising and engagement veterans with deep expertise in the industries in which they serve. Gravyty is trusted by more than 2,000 institutions and organizations including University of Pittsburgh, Boston University, and Susan G. Komen. For more information, visit https://gravyty.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2466131/Gravyty_2024_Alumni_Trends_Report.jpg

SOURCE Gravyty