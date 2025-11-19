New Survey Reveals Ongoing Communication Barriers for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing in Social, Medical, and Professional Settings

Reliance on hearing individuals for assistance, impact on professional opportunities, and anxiety around medical care and emergency communication are all highlighted as areas where assistive technology can make a measurable difference.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagish , a leader in AI-powered communication tools for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing, released a report titled The Impact of Communication Technology in Empowering the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing , based on a survey of over 300 Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing individuals. The report highlights several areas where acute challenges remain, specifically around communication in the workplace and medical settings.

The report found that communication barriers still severely impact the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing in medical, professional, and day-to-day activities. (Source: Nagish)

The majority of both Deaf participants (62%) and Hard-of-Hearing participants (66%) reported that communication barriers impacted their career decisions, limiting job opportunities and professional growth. The need to rely on regular assistance from hearing individuals in work-related communications remains a major obstacle for both groups, preventing them from fully participating or maximizing their potential in the workforce.

62% of Deaf and 66% of Hard-of-Hearing individuals reported that communication challenges in healthcare settings have contributed to misunderstandings and delays in treatment. Alarmingly, 20% of Deaf and 24.3% of Hard-of-Hearing respondents also expressed serious concerns that communication barriers would prohibit them from contacting healthcare personnel in an emergency healthcare situation, highlighting a dire public safety concern.

Promisingly, new assistive technologies have been able to dramatically increase independence. The report found that before using new technology, only 37% of Deaf individuals and 32.9% of Hard-of-Hearing individuals reported being able to manage daily tasks independently with minimal assistance. Adoption of assistive technology nearly doubled rates of independence for both Deaf users (60%) and Hard-of-Hearing users (63%). These significant improvements in self-sufficiency showcase the potential of assistive technology in empowering those who stand to benefit.

"Our survey highlights that even today, despite the apparent widespread availability of communications solutions, there is still an enormous amount of work that needs to be done to bridge these gaps," said Tomer Aharoni, CEO and co-founder of Nagish. "Developing these technologies is about more than just creating tools, it's about breaking down the barriers that prevent people from fully enjoying their independence, from maximizing their potential professionally, and from fully participating in everyday activities that many of us take for granted."

Additional findings in the report include:

Assistive Technology Has Opened New Social and Professional Opportunities : 46% of Deaf and 32.9% of Hard-of-Hearing individuals reported that assistive technologies helped enrich their social lives and increased professional opportunities.

: 46% of Deaf and 32.9% of Hard-of-Hearing individuals reported that assistive technologies helped enrich their social lives and increased professional opportunities. The Emotional and Psychological Strain Due to Communication Challenges: 55% of Deaf respondents cited feelings of anxiety or frustration when relying on others for help with phone communications, and 83% of Hard-of-Hearing respondents experienced similar frustrations when trying to communicate with family or friends.

