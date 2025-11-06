NewcelX Announces Scientific Leadership with the Head of Division of Medical Neurosciences at the Department of Neurology at Hadassah, Prof. Tamir Ben-Hur on Its Scientific Advisory Board

ZURICH, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NewcelX Ltd. (NASDAQ: NCEL) ("NewcelX" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company advancing transformative therapies for neurodegenerative and metabolic diseases, today announced that Professor Tamir Ben-Hur, MD, PhD, a renowned neurologist and long-time scientific advisor of Kadimastem Ltd., will join the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.

Prof. Ben-Hur, a Professor of Neurology at Hadassah University Medical Center and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, is widely recognized as a global expert in neuroimmunology and stem-cell-based regenerative medicine.

Prof. Tamir Ben-Hur said, "It is an honor to join this scientific journey and NewcelX as a global biotech advancing regenerative and neuroscience-based therapies. I am excited to see scientific success, expecting that by combining cell therapy and central nervous system drug innovation, NewcelX will deliver meaningful therapeutic advances for patients worldwide."

Prof. Michel Revel, Chief Scientific Officer of NewcelX, added, "Prof. Ben-Hur's involvement with NewcelX brings deep clinical expertise and a shared commitment to advancing innovative cell therapies that address the root causes of neurodegenerative disease."

Ronen Twito, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NewcelX, stated, "We are honored that Prof. Ben-Hur will join us in NewcelX. His decision reflects confidence in our science and our mission to build a global biotechnology company delivering breakthrough therapies for ALS and diabetes."

The commitment of Prof. Ben-Hur to join the NewcelX Scientific Advisory Board represents a strong endorsement of the Merger and the scientific foundation on which NewcelX is being built — uniting Kadimastem Ltd.'s advanced stem-cell platforms and clinical programs with NLS Pharmaceutic Ltd.'s expertise in central nervous system therapeutics.

About NewCelX Ltd.

NewcelX Ltd. (Nasdaq: NCEL) is a biotechnology company developing transformative cell-based and small-molecule therapies for neurodegenerative and metabolic diseases. The Company's integrated platform combines advanced stem-cell technologies and neuroscience expertise to deliver scalable, regenerative treatments targeting conditions such as ALS and Type 1 Diabetes. NewcelX is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, with research and development operations in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains expressed or implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. For example, NewcelX is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the anticipated contributions of Prof. Ben-Hur to NewcelX's Scientific Advisory Board, the expected impact of his expertise on the Company's research and development programs, and the potential advancement of NewcelX's combined cell therapy and CNS drug development platforms following the merger of Kadimastem and NLS Pharmaceutics and its ability to deliver meaningful therapeutic advances for patients worldwide. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of NLS and Kadimastem and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; potential delays or obstacles in launching or completing clinical trials; products that may not be approved by regulatory agencies; technologies that may not be validated or accepted by the scientific community; the inability to retain or attract key employees; unforeseen scientific difficulties with products in development; higher-than-expected product costs; results in the laboratory that do not translate to clinical success; insufficient patent protection; possible adverse safety outcomes; legislative changes; delays in developing or introducing new technologies, products, or applications; and competitive pressures that could reduce market share or pricing. Except as otherwise required by law, NewcelX does not undertake any obligation to publicly release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available at www.sec.gov, as well as in subsequent filings made by NewcelX, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in its proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC on September 10, 2025.

