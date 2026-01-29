NewcelX Announces Updated Corporate Presentation Ahead of Key Spring 2026 Investor and Partnering Conferences

Reinforces strategic focus on Type 1 Diabetes cell therapy and highlights expansion of Scientific Advisory Board and leadership team

ZURICH, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NewcelX Ltd. (NASDAQ: NCEL) ("NewcelX" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage cell therapy company advancing transformative treatments for chronic metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the release of an updated corporate presentation in advance of its participation in several major spring 2026 investor and partnering conferences, including BIO-Europe Spring in Lisbon.

The updated corporate deck reflects NewcelX's sharpened strategic focus on its lead cell therapy programs for Type 1 Diabetes, highlighting recent scientific progress, clinical development priorities, and the Company's differentiated approach to restoring endogenous insulin production through regenerative medicine.

In addition, the presentation introduces several highly experienced and internationally recognized additions to NewcelX's Scientific Advisory Board and leadership team. These appointments significantly strengthen the Company's expertise across cell therapy development, translational medicine, clinical strategy, and commercialization, and further position NewcelX to execute on its near- and mid-term value creation milestones.

"Our updated corporate presentation clearly articulates NewcelX's mission to deliver disease-modifying cell therapies, with Type 1 Diabetes now firmly established as our primary clinical focus," said Ronen Twito, Executive Chairman & CEO of NewcelX. "Equally important, we are proud to welcome outstanding new scientific and operational leaders whose depth of experience materially enhances our ability to advance our pipeline and engage strategically with partners and investors. As we head into an active spring conference season, we look forward to sharing our progress and vision with the global biotech community."

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings during upcoming spring conferences, including BIO-Europe Spring 2026 in Lisbon, where the Company plans to engage with potential partners, investors, and collaborators.

The updated presentation is available on the Company's website at: Corporate Presentation

About NewcelX Ltd.

NewcelX Ltd. (NASDAQ: NCEL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused primarily on developing cell-based therapies for Type 1 Diabetes, supported by a broader platform spanning neurodegenerative and metabolic diseases. The Company's proprietary stem-cell technologies enable the scalable production of functional human cells for "off-the-shelf" therapeutic use, complemented by strategic collaborations and targeted in-house innovation. NewcelX is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, with research and development operations in Ness Ziona, Israel.

