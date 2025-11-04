NewcelX CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders

ZURICH, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NewcelX Ltd. (Nasdaq: NCEL), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell-based and small-molecule therapies for neurodegenerative and metabolic diseases, integrating regenerative medicine and neuroscience expertise within a unified platform, today issued a letter to its shareholders.

Dear Shareholders,

The future of NewcelX Ltd. (Nasdaq: NCEL) ("NewcelX" or the "Company") begins now. Our Company stands at a pivotal moment, where years of scientific innovation are converging with what we view as real opportunity. We believe that the next 12 months are positioned to redefine what we can achieve for patients and create meaningful value for our shareholders.

Today, NewcelX is built on powerful innovative cell therapies and neuroscience programs, which we believe can be more than parallel pursuits. When combined under a unified strategic platform, we believe that they can deliver breakthroughs that can change lives.

Forward Momentum and Focus

Our foundation is strong: the Company holds multiple clinical and preclinical assets with validated technologies, a strengthened balance sheet, and collaborations that we expect will enable rapid advancement. We are entering an accelerated period of development, as research & development and regulatory milestones are expected across our clinical programs.

The mission is direct. Bring transformative, disease-modifying therapies to people living with severe neurodegenerative and metabolic diseases. This focus drives every decision we make.

Pipeline Poised for Breakthroughs

The months ahead carry significant clinical and strategic milestones:

AstroRx® for ALS

A cell therapy with promising Phase 1/2 results in Israel, we are now preparing for a Phase 2a study in the U.S. Our collaboration with Pluri Inc. secures scalable Good Manufacturing Practice ("GMP") manufacturing and potentially positions us for a decisive next clinical chapter. Progress here potentially represents a major value driver for NewcelX and, more importantly, renewed hope for patients facing Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis ("ALS").





The same technology that targets ALS has the potential to address Multiple Sclerosis, Glaucoma, and other neurodegenerative diseases. Platform synergies allow us to open new indications efficiently while strengthening the commercial potential of the entire franchise.





A next-generation, allogeneic, stem-cell-derived islet cell therapy for insulin-dependent diabetes is advancing toward preclinical safety testing and an anticipated U.S. Phase 1 trial. Technology transfer and scale-up are complete, enabling high-quality production that supports clinical entry.





This discovery-stage platform targets the orexin pathway, a critical biological system linked to energy regulation, sleep-wake dynamics, metabolic control, and rare neurodegenerative diseases. The DOXA program gives NewcelX a pipeline engine with the potential to generate multiple assets across Central Nervous System (CNS) and metabolic disorders. The scientific horizon here is wide, and the commercial opportunities reach large, underserved populations.

A New Strategic Arc

Scientific integration is only the beginning. NewcelX now operates with:

A clear therapeutic focus: neurodegenerative and metabolic disease

Efficient usage of capital supported by strong collaborations

A leadership team aligned to execute

Multiple near-term milestones that can unlock sustainable growth

Every program we advance is chosen for a single purpose: measurable, clinical impact backed by scalable business potential.

Our Inflection Point: Science Advancing Toward Value

This is the moment our platform has been built for. Over the coming year, we intend to:

Launch a U.S. Phase 2a clinical study in ALS



Deliver a toxicity study and prepare to initiate a U.S. Phase 1 clinical study in IsletRx



Expand AstroRx® into pipeline indications such as Multiple Sclerosis ("MS")



Progress the DOXA platform toward lead-candidate selection

These are not incremental steps. They represent the kind of value-creating inflection points that we believe redefine our trajectory.

Financial Strength and Strategic Outlook

The merger between NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. ("NLS") and Kadimastem Ltd. ("Kadimastem") established NewcelX Ltd., a biotechnology company that combines Kadimastem's advanced cell-therapy platforms with NLS's neuroscience and small-molecule expertise to develop treatments for neurodegenerative and metabolic diseases. In connection with the merger, NLS and Kadimastem raised approximately $9 million in equity financing and warrant exercises over the past year, with the remaining proceeds now supporting NewcelX. The funds strengthen the Company's cash position and support its strategic plans following completion of the merger. Combined with its existing $25 million Equity Line of Credit ("ELOC") facility, and active licensing discussions across multiple pipeline assets, Company's management believes it is well-capitalized to support operations for the next 12 months.

The Company's shareholders' equity as of June 30, 2025, on a pro forma basis giving effect to the merger as if it occurred then, is projected to be approximately $20 million, reinforcing NewcelX's financial position as it approaches key development and commercialization inflection points.

Your belief in our mission drives us. Patients are waiting. Families are counting on scientific visions to become clinical reality. NewcelX is prepared to deliver.

Thank you for your continued trust and long-term partnership. The journey ahead is filled with opportunity, and the work begins with urgency and conviction.

With appreciation and determination,

Ronen Twito

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

NewcelX Ltd. (Nasdaq: NCEL)

Forward-Looking Statements

