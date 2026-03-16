NewPhotonics® Introduces Syncra™ Self Calibrating Heaterless MRM Solution to Drive Next Generation High Density CPO Performance

Breakthrough performance enabled by company's Niox™ zero loss monitoring and real-time calibration photonic technology

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OFC 2026, NewPhotonics Ltd. today introduced Syncra™ micro-ring modulators (MRM), the industry's first non-heater enabled by Niox™ zero loss monitoring and real-time calibration photonic device technology. These two patented optical domain innovations combine to deliver breakthrough advances in more power-efficient optical engine performance in a highly integrated and compact form factor more easily manufactured for next generation co-packaged optics (CPO).

Syncra is a silicon photonics-based MRM designed to modulate PAM4 RF signals and maintain thermal stability without heaters or monitoring photodiodes (MPDs). Achieving a 'heaterless' solution in MRM integration enables both compact high-density design without thermal cross talk and energy volume production challenges central to breaking the barriers of scale AI interconnect in the hyperscaler data center.

Niox is a novel photonic device technology designed to monitor energy in the wave guides without consuming photons via an MPD and performs real-time wavelength calibration into phase without added heaters. Niox-enabled heaterless MRM stabilizes operation at varying temperatures enabling near zero energy consumption that restores the premise of MRM as ultra-low power in a compact form factor. Removal of localized heating devices and the energy consumption it requires eliminates 'hot spot' and thermal cross talk that limit system scaling.

"Delivering next generation co-packaged optics with real impact on both power and performance bottlenecks requires a multi-disciplinary approach to silicon photonics integration," said NewPhotonics CTO Yosef Ben Ezra. "We are paving the transition from pluggables to co-packaged optics in the data center with innovative optics-first technologies that will scale connectivity for AI in pragmatic and progressive ways over the coming decade."

Both Syncra and Niox are implemented in standard silicon photonics process without process development kit (PDK) modifications. A demonstration of the technology will be available in the NewPhotonics private meeting area in the Corporate Pavilion at the 2026 OFC conference in Los Angeles March 17-19.

About NewPhotonics

NewPhotonics® is a fabless semiconductor company delivering innovative photonic IC solutions that scale hyperscaler and data center interconnect for AI cluster performance. The company's laser-integrated PICs and OSPic™ all-optical signal processing enable market-disrupting energy efficiency and production simplicity for DSP and LPO+ pluggable, NPO, and CPO chip solutions. Founded in 2020, NewPhotonics is privately held and funded. For more information, visit www.newphotonics.com.

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SOURCE NewPhotonics Ltd