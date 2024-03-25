NewPhotonics Introduces Transmitter-on-Chip PIC with Integrated Equalizer for LPO and LRO Data Center Connectivity

Second generation transmitter-optimized chip improves latency and power performance at 800 GBps and 1.6 TBps

SAN DIEGO, Calif. , March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NewPhotonics Ltd today introduced its NPG102 second generation photonic integrated circuit with integrated optical equalizer delivering reduced complexity and enhanced link performance for high-throughput optical interconnect. The enhanced transmitter-optimized chip offers breakthrough minimal latency and power performance at 800 GBps and 1.6 TBps for linear receive optics (LRO) and linear drive pluggable optics (LPO) applications in the data center.

As AI workloads accelerate the demand for low latency, high speed and power efficient optical connectivity, LPO benchmarks in power and latency are evolving at consistent link performance required for multivendor interoperability.

The NewPhotonics NPG102 PIC is an octal and quad parallel single mode (PSM) transmitter for 8x and 4x 200G PAM4 transceivers. The silicon photonics chips monolithically integrate elements of the transmitter including laser, modulator and an optical equalizer enabling consistent optical link performance and extended distance. The best-in-class transmitter design simplifies system integration and improves OEM manufacturing yield and transceiver reliability.

The optical equalizer located closest to TP2 facilitates signal dispersion compensation that enables consistent optical link performance and interoperability. Optical signal processing enables >1000x lower latency resulting in lower system pJ/bit.

Key Highlights:

Performance consistency, improved distance, lower latency and power

Improved transceiver yields and extended reliability

3.9W low power consumption

Simplifies system assembly with flip-chip package

"AI continues to drive data center processing needs of large language models (LLMs) ramping requirements for low power and low latency fiber connectivity," said Doron Tal, SVP and GM Optical Connectivity at NewPhotonics. "The differentiating utility of linear drive and optical equalization technology enables LPO modules to operate in all ports with different insertion losses ensuring interoperability between different host vendors and enabling a low power, low latency DSP-free alternative."

The NewPhotonics second generation transmitter-on-chip sampling program will be available in the fourth quarter of 2024. First-generation photonic IC samples are available now.

NewPhotonics is a fabless semiconductor company based in Tel Aviv, Israel designing technology innovations and solutions in photonics that break the limits of optical for a new all-optics paradigm in networking and compute data transmission. Founded in 2020, New Photonics is privately held and funded.

