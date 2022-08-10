Newsight Imaging Joins NVIDIA Inception

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsight Imaging Ltd. ("Newsight"), an innovative semiconductor company that develops 3D machine vision sensors and spectral vision chips, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception , a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with technology advancements.

Membership in Inception will enable Newsight to expand its approach to the automotive depth-vision ecosystem, which includes makers of lidars, advanced driver-assistance systems, autonomous vehicle-safety technology and more, as well as to support customers wishing to build products based on Newsight's sensors and the NVIDIA AI platform. Inception will also provide Newsight the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

"We're privileged to join NVIDIA Inception, which provides access to the best technical tools, latest resources and opportunities to support our innovative core image-sensing technology," said Eli Assoolin, Newsight Imaging CEO. "The collaboration with NVIDIA will provide Newsight with additional resources to scale faster, and further advance the next generation of sensors and solutions for 3D machine vision and spectral analysis."

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

Newsight Imaging (www.nstimg.com) develops advanced CMOS image sensor chips for 3D machine vision and spectral analysis. Newsight's depth camera sensors for machine vision serve verticals such as mobile and metaverse, robotics, industry 4.0, automotive safety, etc. The company recently launched its one-of-a-kind solid-state LiDAR reference design, the eTOF™ LiDAR, based on the NSI1000 sensor. In addition, Newsight has developed a spectral chip backed by AI technology, demonstrated in SpectraLIT™. SpectraLIT™ offers a unique and affordable solution for remote healthcare, real-time diagnosis, and quality-inspection solutions for water, food and beverage, etc. The company has US and EU patents and has received multiple grants by the Israeli Innovation Authority. For more information visit www.nstimg.com .

