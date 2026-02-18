/C O R R E C T I O N -- Nexar/

In the news release, Nexar Introduces Risk Index™ to Help Insurers and DOTs Predict Road Risk Before Crashes Happen, issued 18-Feb-2026 by Nexar over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Nexar Introduces Risk Index™ to Help Insurers and DOTs Predict Road Risk Before Crashes Happen

New road risk score uses billions of miles of crowdsourced video to help insurers, fleets, and DOTs identify danger before crashes happen

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexar, a leader in AI-powered mobility solutions and one of the largest distributed vision networks on U.S. roads, today introduced Nexar Risk Index™, a predictive roadway risk score designed to help insurance carriers, fleets, and transportation agencies identify where crash risk is rising before it appears in claims or historical crash data.

Built on Nexar Atlas , the company's real-world mobility data engine, Risk Index converts billions of miles of crowdsourced video into continuously refreshed driving behavior data and AI-ready intelligence for road safety analytics, underwriting, and public infrastructure decision-making.

Over the past year, Atlas has powered major Nexar innovations, including BADAS , Nexar's foundation vision AI model designed to anticipate collisions before impact, and Nexar AV City Index , which identifies cities most ready for autonomous vehicle deployment. Risk Index extends that predictive approach beyond AI systems and into the institutions responsible for regulating, insuring, and operating mobility at scale.

A New Standard for Predictive Road Safety

For decades, road safety strategy and underwriting models have relied heavily on historical crash and claims data. While essential, these sources often reflect risk only after serious incidents occur.

Nexar Risk Index layers real-time behavioral risk signals on top of traditional crash data to identify where pressure is building before collisions escalate. These signals include hard braking, instability events, and near misses.

Risk Index is powered by roadway coverage equivalent to driving every road in America roughly 2,500 times, turning emerging risk patterns and edge cases into measurable intelligence rather than anecdote.

"Atlas changed what's possible for AI systems," said Zach Greenberger, CEO of Nexar. "Risk Index changes how the insurance and transportation industries will operate. It shifts decision-making from reactive reporting to predictive action, giving leaders a way to see pressure building before crashes happen."

Built for Insurance, Fleets, and Transportation Agencies

Nexar Risk Index™ is designed to support decision-making across the public and private sectors by translating real-world driving behavior into predictive road safety intelligence:

Insurance: Enables underwriting and risk modeling based on dynamic exposure signals, not just static territory assumptions or historical claims data.

Fleets: Supports safer route planning and market expansion by identifying higher-risk corridors and emerging safety hotspots before incidents escalate.

DOTs and Cities: Helps transportation agencies prioritize infrastructure improvements earlier by surfacing where risk is building before crashes rise.

Supporting the Next Era of Road Safety Policy

The launch of Risk Index comes as policymakers accelerate efforts to modernize roadway safety and automated driving frameworks, including proposed legislation such as the Safely Ensuring Lives Future Deployment and Research In Vehicle Evolution (SELF DRIVE) Act of 2026 , which aims to improve road safety, strengthen automated driving oversight, and support expanded testing and deployment of automated driving systems.

Nexar Risk Index supports these objectives by providing a scalable, data-driven method for understanding roadway risk conditions in real time, not just after incidents occur.

Nexar Risk Index™ is available now. Visit https://www.nexar-ai.com/nexar-risk-index for more details.

About Nexar

Nexar turns cars into vision sensors to understand the world. Its platform powers vision-connected services and apps at scale, making new vision-based applications for better driving powered by a crowd-sourced vision feed. Using anonymous, aggregated data captured from this network, Nexar has developed a portfolio of vision-based data services for the autonomous vehicle industry and public and private sector partners to make roadways safer and more efficient. More information at https://www.nexar-ai.com/

