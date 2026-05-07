Nexar's Real-World AI Platform Wins 2026 AI TechAward for Machine Learning Innovation

The company is recognized by DevNetwork's expert-led Advisory Board for engineering excellence in AI built on 10 billion miles of real-world driving data

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexar today announced that Nexar Vera, the real-world AI platform comprising BADAS 2.0, Nexar Apex, and Risk Index, has won a 2026 AI TechAward in the Machine Learning Innovation category. The AI TechAwards are the definitive annual awards for the AI industry, recognizing outstanding design, engineering, and innovation in AI tools and technology across 20 categories.

Nexar Vera is the engineering foundation behind Nexar's category-defining work in physical AI safety.

BADAS 2.0, the company's collision anticipation model family, achieves 99.4% Average Precision and ranks #1 across all four major industry benchmarks.

the company's collision anticipation model family, achieves 99.4% Average Precision and ranks #1 across all four major industry benchmarks. Nexar Apex is the first real-world AV testing standard, giving developers, regulators, insurers, and cities a shared, reproducible benchmark for autonomous performance against human driving.

is the first real-world AV testing standard, giving developers, regulators, insurers, and cities a shared, reproducible benchmark for autonomous performance against human driving. Risk Index turns 10 billion miles of verified ground truth into predictive roadway risk scores for insurers, fleets, and DOTs.

Together, they form the verification layer the physical AI industry has been missing.

"Every machine entering the real world faces the same problem: it has to earn trust on actual roads, not in a simulator," said Zach Greenberger, CEO of Nexar. "BADAS 2.0, Apex, and Risk Index are how we solved that problem at infrastructure scale. This award recognizes the engineering that created it and the developer community championing it."

How the Winners Were Selected

Award winners were selected from hundreds of nominees by the independent, expert-led DevNetwork Advisory Board. Selection criteria included technical innovation; notable attention and awareness in the AI ecosystem; and general regard and use by the developer, engineering, and technical communities.

"Adoption of AI is accelerating for developers and engineers who are helping build the global AI ecosystem. Nexar's win showcases their leading role in the rapid growth and innovation across the AI industry," said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer of DevNetwork, producer of AI DevSummit and the 2026 AI TechAwards.

Award Presentation at AI DevSummit 2026

Nexar will be presented its 2026 AI TechAward during AI DevSummit 2026, taking place May 27–28 in South San Francisco, CA, as part of the leading conference series for AI development and engineering from DevNetwork.

About Nexar

Nexar is the real-world intelligence platform for the Physical AI era — the independent verification infrastructure behind every machine that claims to know the road. A network of 350,000 cameras captures 100 million miles of real driving every month, producing the world's largest classified archive of naturalistic safety-critical events: 60 million edge-case videos, 10 billion miles of ground truth, 45 petabytes of verified road intelligence covering 94% of US roads.

BADAS 2.0, Nexar's collision anticipation model family, achieves 99.4% Average Precision — #1 on all four major benchmarks. The platform serves GM, Waymo, Lyft, IBM, NVIDIA, and government infrastructure clients simultaneously because Nexar competes with none of them. Independence is not a differentiator. It is the product.

Verifying AI. ✔ nexar.ai

About the AI TechAwards

The AI TechAwards are the definitive annual awards for the AI industry, recognizing outstanding design, engineering, and innovation in AI technology and tools across 20 categories. Winners are selected by the independent, expert-led DevNetwork Advisory Board. The awards are produced by DevNetwork, the leading conference series for AI development and engineering, and presented annually at AI DevSummit.

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SOURCE Nexar