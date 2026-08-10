NextVision Announces Record Second Quarter 2026 Results
News provided byNextVision
10 Aug, 2026, 12:17 IDT
Raises its 2026 Revenue Target to $355m, its Second Increase This Year
Highlights
- Updated revenue target reflects growth of 111% compared with 2025, on continued demand for the Company's systems
- Another quarter of accelerated growth – revenue of $88.2m, up 138% year-over-year
- Gross margin of 65.2%, within the Company's target range, alongside a high operating margin of 58.8%
- Strong cash flow of $43.8m, alongside continued investment in inventory and production infrastructure
RA'ANANA, Israel, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd. (TASE: NXSN), a technology growth company that develops, manufactures and markets stabilized day- and night-vision imaging solutions for ground and aerial platforms such as micro and mini UAVs and drones, with industry-leading weight-to-size and performance ratios, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2026.
Chen Golan, Chairman of NextVision, commented: "The second quarter continues to demonstrate NextVision's growth momentum. Strong demand for the Company's products, alongside our ability to expand our operations and increase production capacity, despite a challenging supply chain environment, enables us to raise our 2026 revenue guidance for the second time this year. We continue to deliver quality growth while maintaining high profitability, generating significant cash flow while investing in production infrastructure and in the Company's growth engines. In parallel, we continue to expand our production capabilities, develop new products and broaden our portfolio of solutions, alongside actively evaluating opportunities for strategic acquisitions. These steps are intended to strengthen the Company's competitive advantage, deepen the value we provide to our customers and establish our growth engines for the years ahead."
Financial Highlights for Q2 2026
Revenue in the second quarter grew 138% to $88.2 million, compared with $37.1 million in the same quarter last year. The growth reflects the Company's ability to continue expanding its activity across several markets in parallel, while increasing production capacity and deepening its engagement with its global customer base. Europe and North America continue to be the Company's principal demand engines, alongside the expansion of activity in additional markets.
The Company's global customer base numbers more than 300 Western platform manufacturers, of which 150 were active during the first half of 2026.
Gross profit totaled $57.5 million, representing 65.2% of revenue. The gross margin remained within the Company's target range, alongside continued growth in the scale of activity and deeper engagement with strategic customers, demonstrating the Company's ability to continue expanding while maintaining high levels of profitability.
Operating profit totaled $51.8 million, compared with $23 million in the same quarter last year, reflecting an operating margin of 58.8%. The increase in the scale of activity, together with an efficient cost structure, support a high operating margin and demonstrates the Company's ability to benefit from economies of scale while maintaining strong operational discipline.
Net profit totaled $53.6 million, more than double the $23.2 million recorded in the same quarter last year.
Cash flow from operating activities totaled $43.8 million, compared with $5.5 million in the same quarter last year, this growth comes alongside continued investment in inventory and in the expansion of production capabilities.
Inventory as of June 30, 2026 totaled $71.7 million, compared with $62 million at the end of the first quarter of the year. The increase in inventory is part of the Company's strategy to expand production capabilities, strengthen the supply chain and improve operational flexibility, in order to support the continued increase in demand and to shorten delivery times to customers.
Order backlog as of August 9, 2026 totaled $265.2 million, and continues to provide the Company with high business visibility that supports the execution of its growth plan.
Increased 2026 Revenue Target: In light of the continued growth in the Company's activity, the expansion of activity with strategic customers, the increase in production capabilities and its ability to translate demand for its products into accelerated growth, the Company is raising its revenue target for 2026 to $355 million, compared with a previous target of $315 million. The updated target reflects growth of 111% over 2025 revenue and represents the Company's second increase to its revenue guidance this year.
Investors' Conference Call
Today at 1:30pm Israel time, 6:30am Eastern Time, NextVision will hold an investor webinar in Hebrew to review the Financial Statements and provide an update on the Company's ongoing activities, with the participation of the Company's management.
Following that, at 3:30pm Israel time, 8:30am Eastern Time, NextVision will hold an investor webinar in English, with the participation of the Company's management.
Participation in the webinar requires prior registration via the following links:
For the Hebrew Webinar:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3FXEhLOhS7miu2MO8t9q-g#/registration
For the English Webinar:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_b6A5zXatTHu3ZNKxskbgeQ#/registration
The Company intends to publish a presentation shortly before the webinars, which will be presented during the event. Attendees will be able to submit questions in English or Hebrew, which will be translated and answered in English.
About NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd.
NextVision is a leading technology company specializing in stabilized imaging systems for aerial and ground platforms, including micro and mini UAVs and drones. The company offers customers a comprehensive imaging solution encompassing a wide range of cameras, complementary accessories, and integrated capabilities for commercial, industrial, and security applications — positioning NextVision as a true 'one-stop shop'.
NextVision has developed a patented image stabilization engine that enables the production of high-performance stabilized cameras with world-class size-to-weight ratios. This technology ensures stable, high-quality imagery even in demanding flight conditions. The company markets its products worldwide and continues to experience steady growth in its global customer base.
International Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
[email protected]
EK Global Investor Relations
(US) +1 212 378 8040
|
Condensed Statements of Financial Position
|
As of June 30
|
As of December 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
USD thousands
|
Current assets
|
Cash
|
20,319
|
42,580
|
85,440
|
Short term deposits
|
571,135
|
67,424
|
476,857
|
Trade receivables
|
40,477
|
17,560
|
12,087
|
Current tax receivable
|
4,602
|
516
|
4,746
|
Other accounts receivable
|
13,021
|
4,819
|
5,275
|
Inventory
|
71,654
|
40,628
|
53,588
|
721,208
|
173,527
|
637,993
|
Non-current assets
|
Fixed assets
|
1,374
|
872
|
906
|
Right of use assets
|
4,568
|
3,187
|
2,770
|
Intangible assets
|
7,253
|
4,415
|
4,896
|
13,195
|
8,474
|
8,572
|
734,403
|
182,001
|
646,565
|
Current liabilities
|
Trade payables
|
22,194
|
10,078
|
8,679
|
Other accounts payable
|
34,093
|
14,191
|
18,067
|
56,287
|
24,269
|
26,746
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Lease liabilities
|
5,158
|
3,540
|
3,390
|
Employee benefit liabilities, net
|
151
|
114
|
151
|
Deferred taxes
|
883
|
515
|
588
|
6,192
|
4,169
|
4,129
|
Equity
|
Share capital and premium
|
458,777
|
47,112
|
446,328
|
Reserve for share-based payment
|
12,161
|
5,402
|
8,455
|
Retained earnings
|
200,986
|
101,049
|
160,907
|
Total equity
|
671,924
|
153,563
|
615,690
|
734,403
|
182,001
|
646,565
|
Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
For the six months
|
For the three months
|
For the year
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
USD thousands (excl. share profit data)
|
Income from sales
|
155,541
|
73,243
|
88,152
|
37,080
|
168,354
|
Cost of sales
|
(52,798)
|
(20,198)
|
(30,704)
|
(10,523)
|
(50,798)
|
Gross profit
|
102,743
|
53,045
|
57,448
|
26,557
|
117,556
|
Research and development expenses
|
(3,629)
|
(2,276)
|
(1,836)
|
(1,324)
|
(5,491)
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
(1,666)
|
(877)
|
(939)
|
(430)
|
(1,874)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(7,295)
|
(4,682)
|
(2,868)
|
(1,795)
|
(8,667)
|
(12,590)
|
(7,835)
|
(5,643)
|
(3,549)
|
(16,032)
|
Operating profit
|
90,153
|
45,210
|
51,805
|
23,008
|
101,524
|
Financing expenses
|
(861)
|
(152)
|
(741)
|
(120)
|
(313)
|
Financing income
|
12,254
|
4,089
|
6,261
|
2,159
|
13,453
|
Profit before tax
|
101,546
|
49,147
|
57,325
|
25,047
|
114,664
|
Income taxes
|
(9,635)
|
(5,351)
|
(3,677)
|
(1,824)
|
(11,000)
|
Net profit
|
91,911
|
43,796
|
53,648
|
23,223
|
103,664
|
Other comprehensive income (net of tax
|
Amounts that will not be subsequently
|
Loss from re-measurement for defined
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(10)
|
Total other comprehensive loss
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(10)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
91,911
|
43,796
|
53,648
|
23,223
|
103,654
|
Net profit per share (in US dollars)
|
Base net profit
|
1.001
|
0.542
|
0.583
|
0.286
|
1.235
|
Diluted net profit
|
0.968
|
0.522
|
0.565
|
0.275
|
1.106
SOURCE NextVision
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