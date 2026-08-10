NextVision Announces Record Second Quarter 2026 Results

Raises its 2026 Revenue Target to $355m, its Second Increase This Year

Highlights

Updated revenue target reflects growth of 111% compared with 2025, on continued demand for the Company's systems

Another quarter of accelerated growth – revenue of $88.2m, up 138% year-over-year

Gross margin of 65.2%, within the Company's target range, alongside a high operating margin of 58.8%

Strong cash flow of $43.8m, alongside continued investment in inventory and production infrastructure

RA'ANANA, Israel, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd. (TASE: NXSN), a technology growth company that develops, manufactures and markets stabilized day- and night-vision imaging solutions for ground and aerial platforms such as micro and mini UAVs and drones, with industry-leading weight-to-size and performance ratios, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2026.

Chen Golan, Chairman of NextVision, commented: "The second quarter continues to demonstrate NextVision's growth momentum. Strong demand for the Company's products, alongside our ability to expand our operations and increase production capacity, despite a challenging supply chain environment, enables us to raise our 2026 revenue guidance for the second time this year. We continue to deliver quality growth while maintaining high profitability, generating significant cash flow while investing in production infrastructure and in the Company's growth engines. In parallel, we continue to expand our production capabilities, develop new products and broaden our portfolio of solutions, alongside actively evaluating opportunities for strategic acquisitions. These steps are intended to strengthen the Company's competitive advantage, deepen the value we provide to our customers and establish our growth engines for the years ahead."

Financial Highlights for Q2 2026

Revenue in the second quarter grew 138% to $88.2 million, compared with $37.1 million in the same quarter last year. The growth reflects the Company's ability to continue expanding its activity across several markets in parallel, while increasing production capacity and deepening its engagement with its global customer base. Europe and North America continue to be the Company's principal demand engines, alongside the expansion of activity in additional markets.

The Company's global customer base numbers more than 300 Western platform manufacturers, of which 150 were active during the first half of 2026.

Gross profit totaled $57.5 million, representing 65.2% of revenue. The gross margin remained within the Company's target range, alongside continued growth in the scale of activity and deeper engagement with strategic customers, demonstrating the Company's ability to continue expanding while maintaining high levels of profitability.

Operating profit totaled $51.8 million, compared with $23 million in the same quarter last year, reflecting an operating margin of 58.8%. The increase in the scale of activity, together with an efficient cost structure, support a high operating margin and demonstrates the Company's ability to benefit from economies of scale while maintaining strong operational discipline.

Net profit totaled $53.6 million, more than double the $23.2 million recorded in the same quarter last year.

Cash flow from operating activities totaled $43.8 million, compared with $5.5 million in the same quarter last year, this growth comes alongside continued investment in inventory and in the expansion of production capabilities.

Inventory as of June 30, 2026 totaled $71.7 million, compared with $62 million at the end of the first quarter of the year. The increase in inventory is part of the Company's strategy to expand production capabilities, strengthen the supply chain and improve operational flexibility, in order to support the continued increase in demand and to shorten delivery times to customers.

Order backlog as of August 9, 2026 totaled $265.2 million, and continues to provide the Company with high business visibility that supports the execution of its growth plan.

Increased 2026 Revenue Target: In light of the continued growth in the Company's activity, the expansion of activity with strategic customers, the increase in production capabilities and its ability to translate demand for its products into accelerated growth, the Company is raising its revenue target for 2026 to $355 million, compared with a previous target of $315 million. The updated target reflects growth of 111% over 2025 revenue and represents the Company's second increase to its revenue guidance this year.

Investors' Conference Call

Today at 1:30pm Israel time, 6:30am Eastern Time, NextVision will hold an investor webinar in Hebrew to review the Financial Statements and provide an update on the Company's ongoing activities, with the participation of the Company's management.

Following that, at 3:30pm Israel time, 8:30am Eastern Time, NextVision will hold an investor webinar in English, with the participation of the Company's management.

Participation in the webinar requires prior registration via the following links:

For the Hebrew Webinar:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3FXEhLOhS7miu2MO8t9q-g#/registration

For the English Webinar:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_b6A5zXatTHu3ZNKxskbgeQ#/registration

The Company intends to publish a presentation shortly before the webinars, which will be presented during the event. Attendees will be able to submit questions in English or Hebrew, which will be translated and answered in English.

About NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd.

NextVision is a leading technology company specializing in stabilized imaging systems for aerial and ground platforms, including micro and mini UAVs and drones. The company offers customers a comprehensive imaging solution encompassing a wide range of cameras, complementary accessories, and integrated capabilities for commercial, industrial, and security applications — positioning NextVision as a true 'one-stop shop'.

NextVision has developed a patented image stabilization engine that enables the production of high-performance stabilized cameras with world-class size-to-weight ratios. This technology ensures stable, high-quality imagery even in demanding flight conditions. The company markets its products worldwide and continues to experience steady growth in its global customer base.

International Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

[email protected]

EK Global Investor Relations

(US) +1 212 378 8040

Condensed Statements of Financial Position























As of June 30

As of December 31,



2026

2025

2025



Unaudited

Audited



USD thousands Current assets











Cash

20,319

42,580

85,440 Short term deposits

571,135

67,424

476,857 Trade receivables

40,477

17,560

12,087 Current tax receivable

4,602

516

4,746 Other accounts receivable

13,021

4,819

5,275 Inventory

71,654

40,628

53,588

















721,208

173,527

637,993 Non-current assets











Fixed assets

1,374

872

906 Right of use assets

4,568

3,187

2,770 Intangible assets

7,253

4,415

4,896

















13,195

8,474

8,572

















734,403

182,001

646,565













Current liabilities











Trade payables

22,194

10,078

8,679 Other accounts payable

34,093

14,191

18,067

















56,287

24,269

26,746













Non-current liabilities











Lease liabilities

5,158

3,540

3,390 Employee benefit liabilities, net

151

114

151 Deferred taxes

883

515

588

















6,192

4,169

4,129 Equity











Share capital and premium

458,777

47,112

446,328 Reserve for share-based payment

12,161

5,402

8,455 Retained earnings

200,986

101,049

160,907













Total equity

671,924

153,563

615,690

















734,403

182,001

646,565

Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income













For the six months

ended June 30

For the three months

ended June 30

For the year

ended

December 31

2026

2025

2026

2025 2025

Unaudited

Audited

USD thousands (excl. share profit data) Income from sales 155,541

73,243

88,152

37,080

168,354 Cost of sales (52,798)

(20,198)

(30,704)

(10,523)

(50,798)



















Gross profit 102,743

53,045

57,448

26,557

117,556



















Research and development expenses (3,629)

(2,276)

(1,836)

(1,324)

(5,491) Sales and marketing expenses (1,666)

(877)

(939)

(430)

(1,874) General and administrative expenses (7,295)

(4,682)

(2,868)

(1,795)

(8,667)





















(12,590)

(7,835)

(5,643)

(3,549)

(16,032)



















Operating profit 90,153

45,210

51,805

23,008

101,524



















Financing expenses (861)

(152)

(741)

(120)

(313) Financing income 12,254

4,089

6,261

2,159

13,453



















Profit before tax 101,546

49,147

57,325

25,047

114,664



















Income taxes (9,635)

(5,351)

(3,677)

(1,824)

(11,000)



















Net profit 91,911

43,796

53,648

23,223

103,664



















Other comprehensive income (net of tax

effects):





































Amounts that will not be subsequently

reclassified to profit or loss:





































Loss from re-measurement for defined

benefit plans -

-

-

-

(10)



















Total other comprehensive loss -

-

-

-

(10)



















Total comprehensive income 91,911

43,796

53,648

23,223

103,654



















Net profit per share (in US dollars)





































Base net profit 1.001

0.542

0.583

0.286

1.235



















Diluted net profit 0.968

0.522

0.565

0.275

1.106

SOURCE NextVision