NextVision Reports a Record Third Quarter 2025

62% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth to $47 Million & Strong Profitability;

Order Backlog as of today at $124 Million

RA'ANANA, Israel, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd. (TASE: NXSN), a leading global provider of stabilized day- and night-vision imaging solutions for aerial and ground platforms such as micro and mini UAVs and drones, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, reflecting continued strong growth and record performance.

Financial Highlights (US Dollars)

Revenue: $47.2 million in Q3 2025, a ~62% increase compared with $29 million in Q3 2024. Revenue for the first nine months of 2025 totaled $120.5 million, up ~43% from $84.4 million in the same period of 2024. Growth was driven by higher unit sales and expansion of the customer base.

$47.2 million in Q3 2025, a ~62% increase compared with $29 million in Q3 2024. Revenue for the first nine months of 2025 totaled $120.5 million, up ~43% from $84.4 million in the same period of 2024. Growth was driven by higher unit sales and expansion of the customer base. Gross Profit: $32.5 million in Q3 2025 (69% gross margin), up 55.5% from $20.9 million (71% margin) in Q3 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, gross profit was $85.5 million (71% margin), up 42% from $60.2 million in the prior-year period.

$32.5 million in Q3 2025 (69% gross margin), up 55.5% from $20.9 million (71% margin) in Q3 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, gross profit was $85.5 million (71% margin), up 42% from $60.2 million in the prior-year period. Operating Profit: $28.3 million in Q3 2025 (60% of revenue), a 51% increase from $18.7 million (64%) in Q3 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, operating profit reached $73.5 million (61% margin), up 39% year-over-year.

$28.3 million in Q3 2025 (60% of revenue), a 51% increase from $18.7 million (64%) in Q3 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, operating profit reached $73.5 million (61% margin), up 39% year-over-year. Net Profit: $28 million in Q3 2025 (60% margin), a 56.3% increase from $18 million in Q3 2024. Nine-month net profit totalled $72 million (60% margin), up 48.5% from $48.5 million (57%) in the prior-year period.

$28 million in Q3 2025 (60% margin), a 56.3% increase from $18 million in Q3 2024. Nine-month net profit totalled $72 million (60% margin), up 48.5% from $48.5 million (57%) in the prior-year period. Operating Cash Flow: $19 million in Q3 2025 and $35 million in the first nine months of the year. The relative lower quarterly figure reflects higher inventory purchases and supplier prepayments to secure supply and support the expected higher level of demand this year and next.

$19 million in Q3 2025 and $35 million in the first nine months of the year. The relative lower quarterly figure reflects higher inventory purchases and supplier prepayments to secure supply and support the expected higher level of demand this year and next. Equity: $582 million as of September 30, 2025, representing approximately 95% of total assets.

$582 million as of September 30, 2025, representing approximately 95% of total assets. Order Backlog: $124 million as of the date of this release, providing strong visibility into future revenue.

$124 million as of the date of this release, providing strong visibility into future revenue. Customer Base: Expanded from 173 to 189 active customers during the third quarter, with a high proportion of revenue from existing customers.

Chen Golan, Chairman of NextVision, commented: "NextVision concludes another quarter of substantial growth, with approximately 62% year-over-year revenue increase. This strong performance reflects our significant technological advantages, which continues to drive strong demand and expansion of our activity with both existing and new customers."

"In parallel, we continue to invest in developing new products to meet the future needs of the market and support sustainable growth in the coming years. As part of our global strategy, particularly in the U.S. market, we are expanding our customer base worldwide and building long-term growth engines."

"The significant $414 million capital raise we completed in September 2025, together with our inclusion in the TA-35 index on November 6, 2025, strengthen our ability to pursue additional strategic opportunities while increasing production capacity and investment in innovation."

"We enter 2026 with a position of financial and operational strength, with a clear ambition to continue establishing NextVision as a dominant global player in our industry."

About NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd.

NextVision is a leading technology company specializing in stabilized imaging systems for aerial and ground platforms, including micro and mini UAVs and drones. The company offers customers a comprehensive imaging solution encompassing a wide range of cameras, complementary accessories, and integrated capabilities for commercial, industrial, and security applications — positioning NextVision as a true 'one-stop shop'.

NextVision has developed a patented image stabilization engine that enables the production of high-performance stabilized cameras with world-class size-to-weight ratios. This technology ensures stable, high-quality imagery even in demanding flight conditions. The company markets its products worldwide and continues to experience steady growth in its global customer base.

Condensed Statements of Financial Position



As of September 30

As of December 31, 2024



2025

2024





Unaudited

Audited



USD thousands Current assets











Cash

27,533

102,377

74,708 Short term deposits

502,102

-

47,903 Trade receivables

14,052

10,065

6,374 Other accounts receivable

6,268

2,857

1,840 Current taxes receivable

2,256

170

1,054 Inventory

49,304

18,151

22,386



601,515

133,620

154,265













Non-current assets











Fixed assets

853

593

749 Right of use assets

2,962

542

514 Intangible assets

4,670

3,289

3,628



8,485

4,424

4,891

















610,000

138,044

159,156













Current liabilities











Trade payables

9,375

4,880

5,842 Other accounts payable

14,593

13,619

15,024



23,968

18,499

20,866













Non-current liabilities











Employee benefit liabilities

114

91

114 Deferred taxes

487

335

373 Lease liabilities

3,432

161

111



4,033

587

598 Equity











Share capital and premium

446,120

43,184

43,194 Reserve for share-based payment

6,662

3,256

4,047 Retained earnings

129,217

72,518

90,451













Total equity

581,999

118,958

137,692

















610,000

138,044

159,156 The accompanying notes constitute an integral part of these Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

Condensed Statements of Profit and Loss

For the nine months ended September 30

For the three months ended September 30

For the year ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

2024

Unaudited Audited

USD thousands (excl. share profit data) Income from sales 120,533

84,424

47,290

29,146

114,934 Cost of sales (34,971)

(24,166)

(14,773)

(8,233)

(32,044)



















Gross profit 85,562

60,258

32,517

20,913

82,890



















Research and development expenses (3,914)

(1,836)

(1,638)

(637)

(2,517) Sales and marketing expenses (1,505)

(1,266)

(628)

(365)

(1,639) General and administrative expenses (6,645)

(4,363)

(1,963)

(1,178)

(5,730)

(12,064)

(7,465)

(4,229)

(2,180)

(9,886)



















Operating profit 73,498

52,793

28,288

18,733



73,004



















Financing expenses (229)

(46)

(77)

-

(430) Financing income 7,163

3,682

3,074

1,890

4,330





















80,432

56,429

31,285

20,623

76,904



















Income taxes (8,468)

(7,982)

(3,117)

(2,599)



(10,508)



















Net profit 71,964

48,447

28,168

18,024



66,396



















Loss from re-measurement for defined benefit plans -

-

-

-

(16)



















Total comprehensive income 71,964

48,447

28,168

18,024

66,380



















Net profit per share (in US dollars)





































Base net profit 0.8825

0.6090

0.3409

0.2253

0.8332



















Diluted net profit 0.8498

0.5827

0.3280

0.2182

0.8024 The accompanying notes constitute an integral part of these Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

