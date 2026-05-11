NextVision Updates 2026 Revenue Target to ~$315m, Representing 87% YoY growth
News provided byNextVision
11 May, 2026, 13:11 IDT
First Quarter Revenue Growth of 86% YoY to $67.4m and Net Income of $38.3m
Doubling Production Capacity by the End of 2026 to Support Strong Demand
North America Continues to Lead the Pace of Growth
Strong Order Backlog and High Business Visibility
RA'ANANA, Israel, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd. (TASE: NXSN), a technology growth company that develops, manufactures and markets stabilized day- and night-vision imaging solutions for ground and aerial platforms such as micro and mini UAVs and drones, with industry-leading weight-to-size and performance ratios, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026.
Chen Golan, Chairman of NextVision, commented: "We are concluding another quarter of very strong growth, reflecting continued robust demand for the Company's products, deeper engagement with leading strategic customers, and a stronger market position. North America continues to lead our growth, both through the expansion of large-scale projects with existing customers and through the addition of new customers. At the same time, we continue to invest in expanding production capacity, strengthening the supply chain and increasing inventory in order to support strong demand and shorten delivery times. The combination of financial strength, a significant order backlog and a leading position in the Aerospace & Defense market reinforces our ability to continue delivering consistent growth and creating significant value for our customers and shareholders. In light of the continued business momentum and strong results, we have updated our 2026 revenue target to $315 million."
Financial Highlights for Q1 2026
Revenue grew 86.3% to $67.4 million, compared to $36.2 million in the same quarter last year, driven by continued strong demand from strategic customers, growth in order volumes, and expansion of activity in the U.S. market, which continues to be the Company's primary and fastest-growing engine of growth. The share of revenue from North America rose to 31.9% of quarterly revenue, compared to 22.7% in the same quarter last year.
The number of active customers in the quarter totaled 112. The Company continues to deepen its relationships with major strategic customers, with the growth in order volumes and expansion of projects with these customers contributing to strengthening long-term working relationships and increasing the potential for follow-on orders in the coming years.
Gross profit in the quarter totaled $45.3 million, reflecting a gross margin of 67.2%. Profitability was primarily impacted by increased activity with major strategic customers, an activity mix that includes large-scale contracts, and continued improvements in production and procurement efficiency arising from the expansion of operations.
Operating income totaled $38.3 million, compared to $22.2 million in the same quarter last year.
Net income totaled $38.3 million, compared to $20.6 million in the same quarter last year.
Cash flow from operating activities totaled $31.3 million, compared to $10.8 million in the same quarter last year.
Cash and short-term deposits as of March 31, 2026 totaled $542 million, providing the Company with significant financial flexibility to continue expanding production activities, increasing inventory and exploring acquisition opportunities.
Order backlog as of May 10 totaled $289 million, similar to the backlog reported by the Company on March 10, 2026, despite deliveries and sales executed during the period — a figure that reflects strong demand and high forward business visibility. The backlog includes binding orders and customer deposits, and operates on a Back-to-Back model, in which the Company's orders are received in line with its customers' orders against end customers.
Inventory totaled $62 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $53.6 million at the end of 2025, continuing the trend of increases in recent quarters. The growth in inventory is part of the Company's strategy to ensure component availability, support the expansion of supply and production capabilities, and improve operational flexibility in addressing potential challenges in the global supply chain.
The Company continues to work to significantly expand production capacity, with a target of doubling monthly production volume from 2,400 units today to 5,000 units by the end of 2026, alongside the expansion of production space in Israel and the establishment of an additional production line in Europe in the coming months.
Increased 2026 Revenue Target: The Company is updating its revenue target for 2026 to $315 million, compared with the previous target of $275 million. The updated target reflects an increase of 15% over the previous forecast and growth of 87% over 2025 revenue, driven by continued strong demand, deeper engagement with strategic customers, and a significant expansion of the Company's production and operational capabilities.
Investors' Conference Call
Today at 2:00pm Israel time, 7:00am Eastern Time, NextVision will hold an investor webinar in Hebrew to review the Financial Statements and provide an update on the Company's ongoing activities, with the participation of the Company's management.
Following that, at 4:00pm Israel time, 9:00am Eastern Time, NextVision will hold an investor webinar in English, with the participation of the Company's management.
Participation in the webinar requires prior registration via the following links:
For the Hebrew Webinar:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_B_ZU_nM-TMCEktHJEtrTmw#/registration
For the English Webinar:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__c5hfsmxQNWAQ9eo676tVw#/registration
The Company intends to publish a presentation shortly before the webinars, which will be presented during the event. Attendees will be able to submit questions in English or Hebrew, which will be translated and answered in English.
About NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd.
NextVision is a leading technology company specializing in stabilized imaging systems for aerial and ground platforms, including micro and mini UAVs and drones. The company offers customers a comprehensive imaging solution encompassing a wide range of cameras, complementary accessories, and integrated capabilities for commercial, industrial, and security applications — positioning NextVision as a true 'one-stop shop'.
NextVision has developed a patented image stabilization engine that enables the production of high-performance stabilized cameras with world-class size-to-weight ratios. This technology ensures stable, high-quality imagery even in demanding flight conditions. The company markets its products worldwide and continues to experience steady growth in its global customer base.
International Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
[email protected]
EK Global Investor Relations
(US) +1 212 378 8040
|
Statements of Financial Position
|
As of March 31
|
As of December 31
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
USD thousands
|
Current assets
|
Cash
|
27,968
|
40,976
|
85,440
|
Short term deposits
|
514,399
|
61,509
|
476,857
|
Trade receivables
|
26,056
|
7,639
|
12,087
|
Current taxes receivable
|
953
|
-
|
4,746
|
Other accounts receivable
|
5,909
|
4,499
|
5,275
|
Inventory
|
61,979
|
29,258
|
53,588
|
637,264
|
143,881
|
637,993
|
Non-current assets
|
Fixed assets
|
1,111
|
810
|
906
|
Right of use assets
|
4,409
|
3,413
|
2,770
|
Intangible assets
|
6,178
|
4,394
|
4,896
|
11,698
|
8,617
|
8,572
|
648,962
|
152,498
|
646,565
|
Current liabilities
|
Trade payables
|
10,030
|
7,098
|
8,679
|
Current taxes payable
|
-
|
1,023
|
-
|
Other accounts payable
|
22,123
|
12,141
|
18,067
|
32,153
|
20,262
|
26,746
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Lease liabilities
|
4,826
|
3,374
|
3,390
|
Employee benefit liabilities, net
|
151
|
114
|
151
|
Deferred taxes
|
722
|
454
|
588
|
5,699
|
3,942
|
4,129
|
Equity
|
Share capital and premium
|
454,464
|
46,083
|
446,328
|
Reserve for share-based payment
|
9,308
|
4,385
|
8,455
|
Retained earnings
|
147,338
|
77,826
|
160,907
|
Total equity
|
611,110
|
128,294
|
615,690
|
648,962
|
152,498
|
646,565
|
The accompanying notes constitute an integral part of these Condensed Interim Financial Statements.
|
Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
|
For the three months
ended
|
For the year
ended
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
USD thousands (excl. share profit data)
|
Income from sales
|
67,389
|
36,163
|
168,354
|
Cost of sales
|
(22,094)
|
(9,675)
|
(50,798)
|
Gross profit
|
45,295
|
26,488
|
117,556
|
Research and development expenses
|
(1,793)
|
(952)
|
(5,491)
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
(727)
|
(447)
|
(1,874)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(4,427)
|
(2,887)
|
(8,667)
|
(6,947)
|
(4,286)
|
(16,032)
|
Profit from ordinary activity
|
38,348
|
22,202
|
101,524
|
Financing expenses
|
(120)
|
(32)
|
(313)
|
Financing income
|
5,993
|
1,930
|
13,453
|
Profit before income tax
|
44,221
|
24,100
|
114,664
|
Income taxes
|
(5,958)
|
(3,527)
|
(11,000)
|
Net profit
|
38,263
|
20,573
|
103,664
|
Other comprehensive income (net of tax effects):
|
Amounts that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:
|
Loss from re-measurement for defined benefit plans
|
-
|
-
|
(10)
|
Total other comprehensive loss
|
-
|
-
|
(10)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
38,263
|
20,573
|
103,654
|
Net profit per share (in US dollars)
|
Base EPS
|
0.4186
|
0.2556
|
1.2349
|
Diluted EPS
|
0.4034
|
0.2466
|
1.1064
|
The accompanying notes constitute an integral part of these Condensed Interim Financial Statements.
SOURCE NextVision
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