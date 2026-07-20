NICE Surgical Awarded Additional Purse-String Stapler Associated U.S. Patent

The patent covers NICE's extraction device design, along with its introducer that, when used with NICE's purse-string stapler, allows extraction of excised colon tissue through the intra-anal canal. The award of the patent validates NICE Surgical's strength in developing proprietary medical solutions to improve quality of life by mitigating the risk of infection prevalent to these surgeries.

The patented technology, together with its patented purse-string stapler, enables colorectal surgery and retrieval of excised tissue to be completed fully intracorporeally and minimally invasively, without an incision to the abdomen, as currently practiced.

NICE Surgical is a portfolio company of Trendlines Medical Singapore Pte Ltd ("Trendlines Medical Singapore"), a subsidiary of The Trendlines Group Ltd (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY), ("Trendlines"), an investment company focused on medtech and agrifood innovation.

"We are excited that two of our innovative solutions were awarded U.S. patents in quick succession. Innovation in colorectal surgery is not about adopting the newest technology—it is about advancing safer surgery, faster recovery, and better lives for every patient," commented Co-founder and Inventor, Eric Haas, MD, Chief of Colorectal Surgery, Houston Methodist Hospital.

Haim Brosh, CEO of Trendlines added, "NICE surgical truly embraces a keen innovative mindset and delivered the utmost in terms of design and development of its purse-string stapler and its extracting device. The award of the U.S. patent cements the resolve of NICE Surgical in bringing better solutions to the practice of medicine."

About The Trendlines Group Ltd.

The Trendlines Group (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY) invests in and develops innovations in agrifood and medtech, transforming early-stage technologies into impactful businesses. With operations in Israel and Singapore, Trendlines combines capital, expertise, and strategic partnerships to drive growth, advance global sustainability, and create long-term value for shareholders.

About NICE Surgical Solutions Pte Ltd

NICE Surgical is developing a stapling device that serves to divide the bowel at the proximal and distal level of resection as well as place a 'purse-string suture' to prepare the bowel for the Intra Corporeal Anastomosis (ICA). The stapling device accomplishes two critical tasks by simultaneously stapling closed the specimen while applying a 'purse-string suture' to the portion of the bowel to be used for an end-to-end circular stapled anastomosis.

Media contact:

Eric Loh

CEO Trendlines Medical Singapore

[email protected]

SOURCE NICE Surgical Solutions Pte Ltd