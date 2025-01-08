Night Driving Challenges in Autonomous Driving Addressed by Imagry with ADASKY Collaboration

ADASKY's thermal cameras enhance vehicle perception in scenarios where standard cameras and other sensors fall short, such as dense fog and low-light environments like rural roads at night.

Combining Imagry's visual spectrum AI driving system with ADASKY's infrared spectrum thermal imaging cameras ensures safer L3/L4 autonomous driving behavior.

A New Era of Visibility

ADASKY's thermal cameras can detect objects and classify living beings at distances that significantly surpass the nighttime detection range of typical daytime cameras reinforced with low-beam headlights. The integration of thermal imaging enables Imagry's AI Driver to "see" in complete darkness and extreme weather, ensuring safer navigation in real-world scenarios.

Driving Innovation with Mapless Autonomy

This collaboration further improves Imagry's vision-based HD-mapless driving platform, which relies on real-time visual spectrum camera-based perception and imitation learning to adapt to dynamic environments. With the addition of ADASKY's thermal cameras, Imagry's platform features enhanced capabilities in night and extreme weather driving. The result: safer autonomous driving solutions for passenger vehicles and public transportation, irrespective of lighting conditions.

"The collaboration with ADASKY brings advanced thermal imaging into our autonomous driving system," said Dr. Ilan Shaviv, Imagry's Chief Technology Officer. "This integration allows our AI Driver to confidently navigate situations with compromised visibility, such as low-light or rural night driving. With this collaboration, we're making driving safer and more reliable for everyone sharing the road."

A Visual Leap: Seeing Beyond the Visible Spectrum

The above side-by-side visuals compare what a standard visual spectrum camera captures at night with the headlights on (left) with what ADASKY's thermal camera reveals (right). These images demonstrate how thermal imaging enables vehicles to detect and classify objects, living beings, and road hazards with unmatched clarity in dense fog and complete darkness.

About ADASKY

ADASKY develops intelligent, high-resolution long-wave infrared (LWIR) thermal cameras for vehicle safety and perception systems. Designed to function in all visibility conditions, ADASKY's cameras enhance ADAS and autonomous driving systems by detecting and classifying objects with unparalleled accuracy. For more information, visit: www.adasky.com

About Imagry

Imagry, originally established as a developer of computer vision solutions, has been working since 2018 on AI-based automotive applications. Imagry has developed a reliable, HD-mapless autonomous driving software solution for passenger vehicles and buses that is currently operating on public roads in the U.S., Germany, Japan, and Israel. Imagry's system has been selected by Tier-1s and OEMs to support L3 autonomous driving in passenger vehicles, and by PTOs and operational zones to support L4 in M3-class electric buses.

Imagry received "Best Practices" awards from Frost & Sullivan in both 2023 and 2025.

The company has offices in San Jose, CA (HQ) and Haifa, Israel.

Visit Imagry at CES 2025

Imagry will showcase its AI-based autonomous driving technology at CES 2025, January 7–10, at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), West Hall, Booth #5976.

