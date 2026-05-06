Nisan Schitrit Appointed CEO of YouAppi to Lead Next Phase of AI-Led Growth and Global Expansion

Former COO to lead YouAppi's global expansion and innovation to accelerate its verticalized, AI-led growth strategy across mobile and Connected TV

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YouAppi, a leading mobile growth and Connected TV advertising platform and part of the Affle Group, today announced the appointment of Nisan Schitrit as Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Schitrit will lead YouAppi's next phase of AI-led product innovation, cross-screen platform expansion and global growth.

Anuj Khanna Sohum, Chairperson, MD & CEO of Affle Nisan Schitrit, CEO, YouAppi

Nisan has been a key member of YouAppi's leadership team for a decade and brings deep operational expertise to the CEO role. He has led YouAppi's expansion across global markets and most recently served as COO, overseeing all core business functions. Nisan also serves on the advisory boards of leading organizations in the advertising ecosystem, providing strategic guidance on topics such as ad fraud prevention and industry standards.

YouAppi is consistently recognized in leading industry benchmarks, such as the AppsFlyer Performance Index and the Singular ROI Index and has earned honorable mentions for performance excellence with leading global brands, delivering conversion-linked measurable outcomes across industry verticals.

As marketers increasingly seek unified strategies that span mobile and connected TV, YouAppi's integrated AI-first, vertical-focused approach positions it well to address this shift, enabling brands to drive more cohesive and effective user journeys.

"Nisan has played a pivotal role in shaping our strategic initiatives, and his appointment as YouAppi's CEO reflects our focus on building strong, future-ready leadership within the Affle group. As we advance our 10x growth vision and deepen our AI-first innovation strategy, Nisan's operational depth and strategic clarity will be critical in scaling our cross-channel platform capabilities and delivering sustained, long-term value," said Anuj Khanna Sohum, Chairperson, MD & CEO of Affle.

"YouAppi has established itself as a trusted partner for the world's leading mobile advertisers, and I am excited to lead our teams through this next chapter, building on this strong foundation. As the ecosystem evolves, our focus will be on scaling innovation, advancing our cross-channel capabilities, and helping our customers unlock greater value through more intelligent, data-driven strategies," said Nisan Schitrit, CEO, YouAppi.

About YouAppi

YouAppi is a leading growth platform for mobile and connected TV advertisers, driving premium user conversions. Powered by its proprietary AI technology, it enables scalable, sustainable growth for advertisers across verticals, including gaming, e-commerce, entertainment, lifestyle, and finance. YouAppi is part of the Affle Group, a global technology company driving AI-powered consumer intelligence. To learn more, visit: www.youappi.com.

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SOURCE YouAppi