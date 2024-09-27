Nitinotes Announces Multicenter Study on EndoZip Endoscopic Suturing System for Obesity Treatment Published in GIE Journal

CAESAREA, Israel, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitinotes, developers of EndoZip™, a fully automated endoscopic suturing system, proudly announces the publication of their pivotal study, "Automatic Endoscopic Gastroplasty for the Treatment of Obesity: Results From a Prospective Multicenter Study," in the prestigious journal GIE: Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

The multicenter study revealed the effectiveness of the EndoZip™ system in achieving significant weight loss, with an average total body weight loss of 13.21% at 12 months. Additionally, the study highlighted notable improvements in metabolic health indicators such as reductions in waist circumference, hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C), and alanine aminotransferase (ALT) levels, which are critical in managing obesity-related comorbidities. Quality of life improvements were also significant, as measured by the IWQOL questionnaire, underscoring the comprehensive benefits of the procedure beyond just weight reduction. The technical success of the procedure was achieved in all patients, demonstrating its ease of performance, safety, and feasibility, with a low incidence of reported adverse events.

The research positions EndoZip™ as a valuable alternative to existing minimally invasive obesity treatments, broadening access to patients who might not qualify or do not want to undergo traditional surgeries.

Lloyd Diamond, CEO of Nitinotes, commented on the study's significance, stating, "The acceptance of our study for publication in GIE validates the potential of EndoZip™ technology. It aligns with our mission to enhance the accessibility and reduce the invasiveness of obesity treatments. We believe EndoZip™ could help more physicians incorporate this technology into their practices, providing an additional option for patients seeking alternatives to traditional medical and surgical interventions.

This study contributes to ongoing advancements in obesity management and the broader adoption of less invasive procedures, furthering Nitinotes' vision of transforming obesity treatment through cutting-edge, minimally invasive technologies.

Nitinotes is a pioneer in medical technology, focusing on an innovative solution for obesity treatment. The company's flagship product, EndoZip™, offers a minimally invasive approach for obesity class I & II patients, ensuring consistent, safe suturing with the press of a button, representing a significant advancement in the field.

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gie.2024.09.026

